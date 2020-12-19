‘Guardians’: US Space Force announces new name for its members

WASHINGTON: The United States Space Force on Friday (local time) announced that its space professionals will be known as ‘Guardians’.

“Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians,” said the Space Force in a series of tweets.

It further said, “The name Guardians connects our proud heritage and culture to the important mission we execute 24/7, protecting the people and interest of the US and its allies.”

“The opportunity to name a force is a momentous responsibility. Guardians is a name with a long history in space operations, tracing back to the original command motto of Air Force Space Command in 1983, ‘Guardians of the High Frontier’,” it added.

In February, the Space Force in its statement on its website has announced, “the US Space Force is looking for feedback from US military space professionals on what Space Force members should be called – similar to how the Air Force refers to its members as ‘Airmen’ or the Army refers to its members as ‘Soldiers,'” reported Fox News.

“Given the significance, a name has to the identity and culture of an organization, the Space Force is taking a deliberate approach to ensure Space Force member titles and ranks appropriately convey the nature of the newest Armed Forces branch and the domain in which it operates,” the Space Force website further stated.

After revealing its logo this January, the Space Force became a butt of jokes on social media as it was called out for blatantly ripping off the fictional “Star Trek” insignia. (ANI)

