India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Gucci launches USD 1,200 pair of jeans with grass stains around knee

Gucci launches USD 1,200 pair of jeans with grass stains around knee
September 22
11:18 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Taking the trendy distressed denim a step ahead, luxury fashion brand Gucci launched a USD 1,200 (approx Rs 88,000) pair of jeans designed with grass stains around the knee area in its fall/winter 2020 collection, reported People magazine.

According to Gucci’s website, the grunge-inspired, wide-leg denim is made from organic cotton “specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect.”
The website said, “Gucci explores new takes on the cult fabric, reinterpreting it with different designs and washing techniques that blur the line between vintage and contemporary.”

The Italian fashion house is also recycling the organic cotton leftovers from this product.

“All organic cotton leftovers from the cutting process for this product are then upcycled into new materials under the “Gucci Up” programme. Pieces with versatile ways to wear and style embrace each person who is part of the House’s individual spirit.

A similar stained-like effect clothing piece i.e, pairs of overalls was also launched for USD 1,400 as part of its men’s fall/winter 2020 collection.

Last year, the brand caught attention when it dropped warn-in men’s and women’s sneakers retailed at USD 870. The shoe design was inspired by “vintage sportswear” and “classic trainers from the ’70s”, according to the website. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is the Corona Virus a 'Bio Weapon' Deveoped By China?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Not believing in act of God, Covid ... - https://t.co/3hOUrTRT1a Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ActOfGod #CoronaLockdownCrisis #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #Covid19Lockdown #CovidvaccineIndia #Harshvardhan #Health
    h J R

    - September 22, 2020, 7:10 am

    SSR case: #NCB summons Deepika Padukone's ... - https://t.co/EKcdOyggfe Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #AnkitaLokhande #BiharPolice #Bollywood #Celebrities #DeepikaPadukone #Entertainment #Hollywood #JusticeForSSR #KanganaRanaut #KarishmaPrakash
    h J R

    - September 22, 2020, 7:08 am

    UN faces crisis of confidence, must fix outdated ... - https://t.co/CQwaCmgs3A Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #IndiaAtUN #IndiaCovid19Tally #IndiaFightsCorona #ModiAtUN #NarendraModi
    h J R

    - September 22, 2020, 7:04 am

    Delhi riots: More than Rs 1cr used to manage protests, ... - https://t.co/rLRYabGrBn Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #DelhiPolice #DelhiRiots #DelhiRiotsChargesheet #IndiaCovid19Tally
    h J R

    - September 22, 2020, 7:01 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.