Guide to Playing Popular Casino Games in 2020

Online casinos have been around for a while. More and more Indianâ€™s are turning to online casinos for their entertainment. The pandemic has only added to that growth. Even in ENVs research about offshore casino, it is clearly mentioned how there has been an increase in searches for online casino and online casino games (from 165k to over 300k monthly searches)

Keep reading if you want to know about the popular online casino games of 2020, how to select an online casino to play them, and other online options to explore.

Popular Online casino games of 2020.

1) Poker

One of the most popular casino games. In an online casino, Poker is much like a slot machine, but with decisions to make. There are five cards laid down in front of you and three cards given to you. You have to select the cards that will go and stay!

There are many versions of Poker. Few of the popular ones are Texasâ€™s hold them, or seven-card Poker and draw Poker. The best way to win is to memories the hand rankings and best move from different hand combinations. There are casinos that also offer live dealer poker games and tournaments.

2) Blackjack

The game is considered to be one of the most intellectual games in the casino room. Blackjack enjoys equal popularity at online casinos. This game is play against the dealer. You have to make sure that your cards total is as close to 21 as possible without going over.

There is a strategy chart that tells the next best move, keeping in mind your hand combination and the show-card of your dealer. You can also play Blackjack with a live dealer online.

3) Teen Patti

Teen Patti is the most beloved Indian card game. Teen Patti is also widely popular at online casinos. There are also live tournaments where you can play against other participants in game rooms.

Teen Patti has a hand ranking system, you place your bets depending on your hand, and the best hand wins. Memories the hand ranks to enhance your chance of winning the game.

4) Slots

The crowd-favorite slots games are equally popular at online casinos. Online slots come with exciting themes, interesting story play, and enthralling background music. This adds drama to the gameplay. They also have some additional mystery moves, free spins, and stuff to make the game more exciting.

Learn about slots volatility rate, number of reels, and return to player% before you pick a slot to play.

5) Scratch cards

Casino game to play when you want to sit back and relax. Enjoy the storyline, music, quirky character, etc. You can forget about complex gameplays, pick a theme that you enjoy, and go all out.

6) Roulette

The wheels of luck. There are broadly three types of Roulette, Russian Roulette, American Roulette, and French Roulette. There are two betting systems, in bets and out bets. Master the betting system, rules, and regulation before you try your hands at Roulette.

7) Rummy

Rummy tournaments are popular in India. Itâ€™s a social game that is played against other players. In order to win, you have to make a hand combination containing different sequences and sets. The player that is first to complete the required hand sequence wins the game.

How to select an online casino to play casino games?

1. See their ratings.

Not all online casinos are the same. Different casinos offer different rewards, user experience, and customer support. You would want to invest your money in the casinos that offer the best of all the three parameters. The best way to do that is to read reviews and ratings about the casinos on public forums. Play only with reputed casinos to make sure you have a fun and safe online gambling experience.

2. Learn about different bonuses offered.

There are various bonuses offered at online casinos. A welcome bonus is the most common one amongst the others. These bonuses are practically free money for you to earn more money. Check out sites like SevenJackpots.com that have information about different welcome bonuses offered by casinos. It also informs about other live bonus available on casino websites. Bonuses are a great way to set your foot in the door and enter the world of online betting. You can check out the games offered, get a chance to win money, and also explore different games essentially for free.

3. Check out rules and regulations.

Different casinos have different terms and conditions, read those carefully, and ensure you are comfortable with the policies before you decide to fill in your bankroll.

Different states have different gambling rules and regulations. Make sure you are through with the rules to avoid any kind of legal issues. In case you want more knowledge related to gambling laws prevailing in the country, you can head to seven jackpots.

4. Play demo games.

Demo games are a great, more importantly, free way to ensure that you enjoy the game and the user interface of the casino. It is also a great way to practice the game and get familiar with the rules before you play with your real money.

5. See their payment structure.

You will be dealing with real money online. So itâ€™s important to read about their withdrawal policy. You donâ€™t want to get stuck with a casino that wonâ€™t give you your money back. Learn about their payment getaways.

Important note: look for the lock sing on the website URL to make sure that your information is safe and encrypted.

Other options to explore!

If you want more options to explore the betting world and not be limited to online casino games, then you can try your hands at sports betting. Thatâ€™s right; there are a few websites that offer a legal way to bet on your favorite sports, an example is 10cric.com.

They have multiple numbers of sports tournaments where you can place your bet and win money. A few of the sports games where you can place your bets are Cricket, Badminton, Soccer, Tennis, Volleyball, Boxing, and many more.

Final words!

Online gambling is fun and exciting. There are many games and online casinos to explore. Make sure you engage with reputed and legal online casinos.

