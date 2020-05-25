Guidelines for domestic and international travel

NEW DELHI: The Health Ministry has issued guidelines for domestic travel by air, trains and roads which includes that symptomatic passengers will monitor their health for 14 days while those with symptoms will be screened at the nearest health facility.

The states and UTs will ensure that thermal screening is carried out at the point of departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the flight, train or bus.

During boarding and travel, all passengers will use a face cover or mask and follow hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene. A list of dos and don’ts will be provided with the tickets. All passengers will be advised to download Aarogya Setu on their phones.

The guidelines stipulate that airports, railway stations and bus stands should be regularly sanitized and availability of soaps and sanitisers will be ensured. The thermal screening will be done at the exit points. Asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with the advice that they should self-monitor their health for 14 days.

Those found symptomatic will be isolated and taken to the nearest health facility. Those having moderate to severe symptoms will be admitted to Covid 19 health facilities and managed accordingly.

Those having mild symptoms will be given the option of home isolation or isolation at Covid Care Centre and tested. If found positive, they will continue at the centre and manage as per clinical protocol.

If negative, the passenger may be allowed to home and isolate themselves and self monitor for 7 days. The guidelines for international arrivals are more strict as before boarding, all traveller will give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days with 7 days of institutional quarantine cost at their own ost and 7 days of home quarantine and monitor their health.

Only for exceptional and compelling cases such as human distress, pregnancy, death in the family, serious illness, home quarantine ill be allowed for 14 days. Those ound symptomatic will be isolated and taken to the nearest health facility.

The remaining passengers shall be taken to institutional isolation centres to be argued by the state governments.

