Gujarati Samaj celebrates ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’
Jayanti Oza
CHICAGO: Gujarati Samaj of Chicago celebrated ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ on August 6,2022 with fun fair -INDIA FEST – with Live concert by ‘7 Star group’ from India. The Bollywood singer Garima Khiste rendered Bollywood songs along with presenting Garba at Dupage Event Center and fair grounds in Wheatona, Chicago suburb.
More than 400 members and invited guests enjoyed near whole day program. Program began from 10 am and ended at 5:30 pm. Program was planned with a Fashion Show performed by people of all ages. It was organized by Avni Shah The Rafael draw was arranged by Gujarati Samaj of Chicago and the end of program Rafael prizes draw was done by community leaders. Winning members won 60″ LG TV, Apple watches, and iPod Karaoke singer like Kamlesh Shah, Jitu Balsara sang songs on Azadi. Food venders like “Big Suchir and Jiger’s Kitchen supplied all day food.
The whole dayâ€™s activities were planned meticulously and included Kids games, Cultural Program, Fashion Show,etc.
At the end the GSC President Bhavesh Shah and the GSC Advisory Council/Event Coordinator Suryakant Patel thanked all sponsors and GSC Committee members for the success of ‘Azadika Amrit Mahotsav’
