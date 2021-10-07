India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Gujarati Samaj of Chicago organizes Garb-Raas for 2021

Gujarati Samaj of Chicago organizes Garb-Raas for 2021
October 07
16:09 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Singer Bharti Desai

Singer Bharti Desai

Jayanti Oza

CHICAGO: The Gujarati Samaj of Chicago organized Garb-Raas in Bensenville a Chicago Suburb with more than 300 peoples participating where Mihir Acharya & Bharti Desai were lead singers.

The Program began at 6:30 pm and lasted till -Midnight. The start was with Suryakant Patel GSC Event Co-coordinator and Advisory Board members welcomed every one for Navratri Garba giving a CDC Guide line as per government regulations.

Everyone needed a negative Covid test toenter the auditorium. The rapid test was provided free of charge at the entrance and vaccination proof was required for entry to the ‘Laxmi Hall’.

IMG_0518

Mihir Acharya

Food was provided like Paw Bhaji and Pani Pauri, Lassi and milk shake. Board members worked hard for success – ldhitu Bhagwaker (President), Dakshesh Modi (Vice President), Urvashi Patel (Cultural Secretary), Chandrika Shah (Jt. Cultural Secretary) Board Members: Sanjay Shah, Jayshree Patel, Neil Choksi,Praful Dave, Dr. Manish Pandya (Past President), Bhavita Sheth, Nimesh Shah, Kamal Shah, (Treasurer) Sandip Shah, Jt. Treasurer (Yatin Patel) – all worked hard.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusBensenville FIACommunityDiasporaGarb-RaasGujarati Samaj of ChicagoHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – October 8th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.