Gujarati Samaj of Chicago organizes Garb-Raas for 2021
Jayanti Oza
CHICAGO: The Gujarati Samaj of Chicago organized Garb-Raas in Bensenville a Chicago Suburb with more than 300 peoples participating where Mihir Acharya & Bharti Desai were lead singers.
The Program began at 6:30 pm and lasted till -Midnight. The start was with Suryakant Patel GSC Event Co-coordinator and Advisory Board members welcomed every one for Navratri Garba giving a CDC Guide line as per government regulations.
Everyone needed a negative Covid test toenter the auditorium. The rapid test was provided free of charge at the entrance and vaccination proof was required for entry to the ‘Laxmi Hall’.
Food was provided like Paw Bhaji and Pani Pauri, Lassi and milk shake. Board members worked hard for success – ldhitu Bhagwaker (President), Dakshesh Modi (Vice President), Urvashi Patel (Cultural Secretary), Chandrika Shah (Jt. Cultural Secretary) Board Members: Sanjay Shah, Jayshree Patel, Neil Choksi,Praful Dave, Dr. Manish Pandya (Past President), Bhavita Sheth, Nimesh Shah, Kamal Shah, (Treasurer) Sandip Shah, Jt. Treasurer (Yatin Patel) – all worked hard.
