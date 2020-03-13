Gulzar hosts Valantine Day celebrations

Hema Shashtri

CHICAGO: Gulzar Khemani, a community activist supported by FIA Founder President Sunil Shah successfully hosted Valentine Day last week at Shalimar Banquet hall in Schaumburg and judging from the huge attendance and hefty support from many other community leaders,it turned out to be an event worth repeating.

The Guest of Honor was Sunil Shah, FIA former President and founder, who happened to be the main Sponsor. Chintal Mehta, Chirag Shah and others also supported the event. It was a full house and many of seniors participated and enjoyed.Mesmerizing the audiences with their beautiful performances and singing were Famous Singers Pavithra, Farah, Mir, Saif and Muzafar, The food Catered by Anwar Ghazi of Four Seasons Restaurant was delicious.

