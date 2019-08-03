Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Gunfight breaks out between security forces, militants in J-K’s Sopore

Gunfight breaks out between security forces, militants in J-K’s Sopore
August 03
10:47 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SRINAGAR: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
On specific information about the presence of militants in Warpora area of Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the hiding militants fired upon them.
The forces retaliated, ensuing a gunfight, the official said.
The exchange of firing was going on, he said, adding that there were no reports of any casualty on either side. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Would intervene on Kashmir ‘if wanted’ by India, Pak: Trump Read: https://t.co/K0SWG0ZZRe #KashmirIssue… https://t.co/Q2LWI17xfO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:07 am

Saudi Arabia allows women to travel without male ‘guardian’ approval Read: https://t.co/pcoUtCFBRa #SaudiArabia… https://t.co/71eWCo5s42
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:04 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.