India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Gurbachan Kaur & Dr. Nisha Pandya honored

Gurbachan Kaur & Dr. Nisha Pandya honored
January 29
11:38 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Nidhi Soparawla

MUMBAI: Gurbachan Kaur Neelam, President Hindi Club of Illinois (Chicago) and Dr. Nisha Pandya, poet and member of the Club presented the “Vishwa Hindi Seva Samman 2021” for their commendable contributions in the field of Hindi literature and art in USA

The award was given by the joint commission of “Vishwa Hindi Academy” and Malwa Theatre committee, Mumbai on January 10, 2021 in a grand ceremony organized at the Mukti culture center, Mumbai.

Shailesh Lodha, famous poet and artist was the Chief Guest of the program. Many others including film personalities, attended this glittering OMG event. This news was disseminated by Keshav Rai, the president of “Vishwa Hindi Academy”. 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    How villagers, farmers came ... - https://t.co/0OLdRQDxRM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmLaws #FarmersProtest #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - January 29, 2021, 11:36 am

    #China derecognises British National ... - https://t.co/LUx8G836br Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #109thTaiwaneseRepublivDay #BritishNationalOverseasPassport #ChineseLair #HongKong #HongKongBritain #IndiaTaiwanTies #Myanmar #RegionalStability #TaiwanIsNotChina
    h J R

    - January 29, 2021, 11:03 am

    #President Kovind condemns R-Day ... - https://t.co/6OCRkW8ZIl Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal #Political
    h J R

    - January 29, 2021, 10:44 am

    Rakesh Tikait alleges BJP ... - https://t.co/UP6tCMJK0I Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #BharatiyaKisanUnion #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - January 29, 2021, 10:33 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.