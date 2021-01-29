Gurbachan Kaur & Dr. Nisha Pandya honored
Nidhi Soparawla
MUMBAI: Gurbachan Kaur Neelam, President Hindi Club of Illinois (Chicago) and Dr. Nisha Pandya, poet and member of the Club presented the “Vishwa Hindi Seva Samman 2021” for their commendable contributions in the field of Hindi literature and art in USA
The award was given by the joint commission of “Vishwa Hindi Academy” and Malwa Theatre committee, Mumbai on January 10, 2021 in a grand ceremony organized at the Mukti culture center, Mumbai.
Shailesh Lodha, famous poet and artist was the Chief Guest of the program. Many others including film personalities, attended this glittering OMG event. This news was disseminated by Keshav Rai, the president of “Vishwa Hindi Academy”.