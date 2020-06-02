India Post News Paper

Guru Nanak Mission donates hand sanitizer machines

Guru Nanak Mission donates hand sanitizer machines
June 02
11:22 2020
JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA
India Post News Service

PHAGWARA: In a noble gesture, Guru Nanak Mission Welfare Society Phagwara, an NGO, donated recently four hand sanitizer machines for frontline corona warriors. Society’s President Iqbal Singh Kundi and social service stalwart Harjot Singh Chana disclosed that these machines were installed in the offices of Deputy Commissioner Smt. Deepti Uppal andat Civil Surgeon Dr Jasmeet Kaur Bawa at Kapurthala facilities. While one machine each was installed in CMO’s office, isolation ward, civil hospital, one was installed in the office of DC, they said.

“These machines are for ultimately meant for public benefit, to safeguard people from the dreaded coronavirus pandemic,” they said. Civil Surgeon Dr Jasmeet Kaur Bawa profusely lauded the gesture of the NGO. Besides Kundi and Chana, Balbir Singh and Dr Kuldip Singh were also present on the occasion. Iqbal Singh Kundi disclosed that the Society had already donated 20 such machines to the civil hospital here and various religious places for the facility of people.

