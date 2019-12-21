Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary: Congressional resolution to be sent to Akal Takht Jathedar

Guru Nanak's birth anniversary: Congressional resolution to be sent to Akal Takht Jathedar
December 21
11:47 2019
WASHINGTON: A top US Senator has said that he is sending to the Akal Takht Jathedar a special copy of the Congressional resolution, authored by him, commemorating the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The resolution (S Res 393), passed by the United States Senate unanimously on November 14, recognises the contribution and sacrifices made by Sikhs of the United States and the discrimination they have faced in the country and around the world.

It was co-sponsored by Senators Todd Young and Ben Cardin.

“We are sending a copy of the resolution to the Jathedar Akal Takht and the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee,” Senator Todd Young said at the US Capitol on Wednesday as he handed over copies of the resolution with personally addressed letters to the recipients to Indiana-based eminent Sikh American Gurinder Singh Khalsa.

As a special gesture, the Senator said he is also sending copies of the resolution to Punjab and Haryana Chief Ministers Amarinder Singh and Manohar Lal Khattar, respectively.

“It’s a privilege to be of service to Sikhs who happened to live in my state, who are active citizens, and we value them very much,” Young said.

“This resolution is not just about Sikhs. It’s about the spirit that Sikhs stand for, which is we should respect the religions of all people not to seek to convert any man or woman forcibly and respect the inherent dignity of all,” said the Senior Senator from Indiana.

Gurinder Singh, who would be travelling to India later this month with the copies of the resolution, said it was a historic moment for one million Sikhs in America and 30 million across the world. PTI

