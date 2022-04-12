Guru Randhawa and Kanika Kapoor mesmerize Bay Area
Ritu Maheshwari
India Post News Service
OAKLAND, CA: An energetic and charismatic performer, Bollywood singer and heartthrob for many, YouTube Billboard King, highly-rated Gabru of India, Guru Randhawa, with lovely Kanika Kapoor performed LIVE in Concert on Friday March 25th at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. With Guru Randhawa and Kanika Kapoor, a non-stop power-packed musical evening with entire orchestra was organized by Shor Media Group.
The show began with Lulia Vantur singing and dancing. She taught a few steps and audience followed the steps and had so much fun. Guru Randhawa sang many hit songs like Suit Suit Kerda, Lagti Lahore Di, Banja tu meri rani, Morni banke, Naach Meri Rani and many others. Kanika Kapoor sang non-stop for more than an hour and interacted a lot with the audience. Artists had the whole Oakland Arena on their feet for nearly three hours.
The entire FOG (Festival of Globe) team went to the show in full force. Meet and Greet with artists was held after the event. Ritu Singh Dance Company participated in the show to perform with artists. It was unimaginable fun to enjoy the songs and dance.
Bay Area had an excellent evening to be remembered for the coming many years.
