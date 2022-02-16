India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Guru Ravidas Jayanti: President Kovind urges people to pursue path of love, equality

Guru Ravidas Jayanti: President Kovind urges people to pursue path of love, equality
February 16
11:01 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday greeted citizens on the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas urging them to contribute towards building a society based on equality and harmony by following the path shown by the saint.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Guru Ravidas Jayanti

The President also stated that Ravidas gave a message of pursuing the path of love and equality.
“Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on Guru Ravidas Jayanti. The great saint Guru Ravidas ji gave the message of pursuing the path of love and equality without any discrimination. Let us all contribute towards building a society based on equality, harmony and coordination by following the path shown by Guru Ravidas ji,” the President tweeted.

Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion.

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
BJPCaste DiscriminationEqualityGuru Ravidas ContributionsGuru Ravidas JayantiGuru Ravidas Jayanti SpecialIndiaFightsCoronaModiNarendraModipoliticalPresident KovindRacism
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 18th 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.