Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Guterres says visit to Kartarpur gurdwara ‘very emotional’

Guterres says visit to Kartarpur gurdwara ‘very emotional’
February 19
16:12 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that his visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartapur was a “very emotional moment.”

After his visit to the shrine in Pakistan on Tuesday, he said: “I’m a Christian but I feel very much at home when I am in a Sikh shrine and where I can pray to God here together with the Sikh community.”

He also paid tributes to the Sikh community for their global contributions. Guru Nanak Dev, whose 550th birth anniversary is being celebrated currently, established the first Sikh community in Kartarpur in 1504 on the bank of the River Ravi.

According to the transcript of his comments to reporters there that was released by his spokesperson’s office, Guterres said: “When we see so many parts of the world fighting in the name of religion, it’s necessary to say that religions unite us for peace and the best symbol is this shrine.”

He added, “It is wonderful to see interfaith dialogue. It is wonderful to see in the same shrine today Sikhs, Muslims, Christians, maybe Hindus — all worshipping in harmony and in peace.”

Many Hindus, in fact, honour Guru Nanak and in many Hindu communities he is honoured alongside Hindu manifestations of deity and holy persons in shrines, unlike in certain other religions.

Pakistan and India set up the Kartarpur Corridor last year connecting Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur in India with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, 4.7 km inside Pakistan, permitting Indian pilgrims to travel there without visas.

Recalling his visit to the Golden Temple in 2018, Guterres said: “I’ve been in Amritsar, today I’m here, to pay tribute to the contribution of the Sikh community all over the world for our planet.”

“This is the best symbol that we can give for a world in peace and for a world in which there is mutual respect and there is the acceptance of what is different – recognizing that diversity is a blessing, is a richness, not a threat,” he said.

Guterres is on a visit to Pakistan to participate in the 40th anniversary of Pakistan hosting Afghan refugees.

He met Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and a readout from his spokesperson’s office said that they discussed regional issues including Kashmir.

The statement said: “He (Guterres) continues to follow the situation in Jammu and Kashmir with concern and appeals for maximum restraint and full respect for human rights. The Secretary General reiterated his readiness to exercise his good offices if both sides agree.” IANS

(Arul Louis can be contacted at [email protected] and followed on Twitter @arulouis)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will trump visit to India Strengthen Indo-US ties?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Guterres says visit to Kartarpur gurdwara 'very emotional' - https://t.co/KDQCobXz2G Get your news featured use… https://t.co/LTn6h8UiXn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 19, 2020, 10:42 am

'Run For #Tea' march to promote #Tea marketing, industry - https://t.co/z0XH2QGDWY Get your news featured use… https://t.co/rIX1c0ELpm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 19, 2020, 10:39 am

#Apple's budget iPhone may face delay due to coronavirus - https://t.co/utIjwZu23z Get your news featured use… https://t.co/0NZcaN4wcx
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 19, 2020, 10:37 am

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla ruled Twitter this season - https://t.co/QHZnKuA8Jw Get your news featured use… https://t.co/QIs0YfomLm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 19, 2020, 10:35 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.