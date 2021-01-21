HAF Condemns violence on Capitol Hill

India Post News Service

WASHINGTON DC: The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) unequivocally condemned the violence, chaos, and anarchy that unfolded at the US Capitol building, as a mob stormed in and broke into the House and Senate chambers during a joint session of Congress.

This is absolutely unacceptable, shameful, and wrong. Hindu Americans are uniquely attuned to the foundations of and threats to democracy, as many of us trace our heritage to the Republic of India, the world’s largest democracy. Hindu values and ideals are American values and ideals and the bonds between our people, our commitment to freedom, equality, and representative democracy remain unshaken.

HAF Seeks Legal Redress California on Caste Label

Hindu AmericanFoundation (HAF) has moved the court in Californian as it tries to stop the State of California from defining Hinduism as a religion that discriminates.

On January 7 20211 it has filed a legal motion to intervene in the case of California Department of Fair Employment and Housing v. Cisco Systems. In the case, two employees are accused of discriminating against a third on the basis of alleged caste. California has defined the caste system as “a strict Hindu social and religious hierarchy.”

California is apparently saying that Hinduism is inherently discriminatory. So, according to California’s definition, if you are Hindu, you MUST discriminate. California’s actions are unconstitutional and violate the rights of Hindu Americans. If California succeeds, ALL people of Indian origin will be presumed to be bigots.

HAF’s position is clear this labeling as it vehemently opposes all forms of prejudice and discrimination, including on the basis of caste, rejecting any claim that prejudice and discrimination are inherent to Hinduism.

The caste system is rooted, it contended, in colonialism, not in Hinduism. Informed by beliefs in white-European and Christian supremacy over “dark” races around the world and non-Christian religions, Europeans theorized a four-fold caste system with the addition of a class of “untouchable” castes.

