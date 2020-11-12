HAF looks forward to working with administration on issues of mutual interest

Neela Pandya

WASHINGTON, DC: The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the first woman of color and first person of South Asian descent to be elected to the White House.

HAF looks forward to working with the Biden-Harris administration to address issues of mutual concern and interest to the community.

The priorities include both domestic and global issues Domestic issue pertains to stopping religious bigotry, the rise of hate crimes in the US, and enacting smart immigration and green card reform; And the foreign policy issues concern supporting the religious freedom of minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, and continuing to strengthen the US-India relationship.

Furthermore, HAF will be pushing for an array of other core policies in line with Hindu teachings and philosophies, such as 1) a stronger, decisive response from the Federal government to the COVID-19 pandemic; 2) stronger US leadership on expanding clean energy and stopping climate change; 3) ensure civil rights protections for all Americans; and, 4) ending our gun violence epidemic, bypassing stronger gun safety policies.

As a nonpartisan organization, HAF looks forward to working with o elected representatives, on both sides of the aisle, at the local, state, and federal levels to achieve our goals.—regardless of the political party to which they belong.

And HAF calls on all Americans to come together and work in the months and years ahead to strengthen our democracy, and boldly face and solve the challenges of our time.

Comments

comments