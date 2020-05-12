Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Hailey Bieber: Not easy being compared to Justin’s past girlfriends

Hailey Bieber: Not easy being compared to Justin's past girlfriends
May 12
2020
MUMBAI: Model Hailey Bieber says that being compared to her husband Justin Beiber’s former girlfriends is not easy.

Hailey, 23, said on the Facebook show “The Biebers On Watch”, that it’s difficult dealing with the constant criticism she faces and the comparisons she has to face between her and her pop star husband’s past partners such as singer Selena Gomez, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the live show, a fan asked how they “manage to be a couple when everyone feels like they have a say in their relationship”. “It is definitely not easy. Justin knows I have a hard time with the things people say and the ways people make comparisons” The way they have made me feel like less of a woman,” Hailey said.

Throwing a positive light, Hailey said that the ones who try to put her down are probably “going through something bad” themselves. “I think when people have a lot to say or go out of their way to make people feel less than, it is because they are going through something bad. It helps to remind myself that that person is going through something themselves,” she said.

The two also talked about their on and off relationship they had before they got married in 2018.

“People think they know, they invent details that aren’t even true. There is a lot people don’t know.”

