India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Half of Justin Beiber’s face paralysed by serious virus, cancels shows

Half of Justin Beiber’s face paralysed by serious virus, cancels shows
June 11
12:47 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: American Singer Justin Beiber has revealed that he is suffering partial face paralysis after he cancelled shows this week.

The 28-year-old pop singer in a video on his Instagram account said that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has caused his condition.
Beiber announced that he will be taking a break from work as he needs time to recover. Apologising to his fans, he said that his condition is “pretty serious” and that is the reason why some of his shows were cancelled in recent times.

In the video, Justin explained, “As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can’t smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move. So, there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see.”

Beiber said that he has been doing facial exercises to recover but that he does not know how long it will take to recover. Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a rare neurological disorder characterized by paralysis of the facial nerve and a rash affecting the ear or mouth. Beiber currently on his 130-date Justice World tour in North America cancelled performances in Toronto, Washington DC and New York.

Earlier, he cancelled a few gigs after being diagnosed with Covid-19. His wife Hailey Beiber was also diagnosed with Covid-19. Recently, wife Hailey also suffered a stroke due to a blood clot in her brain. After her recovery, she took to her YouTube channel to inform fans about her condition and the repercussions it can cause.

Bieber’s last album Justice released in March 2021. The album topped charts in US and UK. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressAmerican Singer Justin BeiberbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodJustin BeiberJustin Beiber Concert DelhiJustin Beiber ConcertsJustin Beiber Face ParalysisJustin Beiber ParalysisJustin Beiber Showmoviess
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – June 10th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

Attack Part 1 on ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

ADVERTISEMENT – 43RD ANNUAL RAMAYANA

43rd Annual Ramayana

SevenJackpots helps Indian gamblers choose the best online casino India. Our team has reviewed Indias most popular online casinos and written independent casino reviews, that help users pick, a trustworthy and safe casino to play at.

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.