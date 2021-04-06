India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Half of Pakistan’s income owned by 20 pc of population

Half of Pakistan’s income owned by 20 pc of population
April 06
15:54 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KARACHI: The speakers at a session on human development and inequality on Saturday called for the redressal of systemic flaws that have led to a rise in income inequality in Pakistan.

The panellists at the session titled, Human Development and Inequality, of the first international conference on economics and sustainable development hosted online by the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), expressed the view that the issues of inequality must be understood in terms of wealth and ownership in the economy, and discourse on fighting inequality must be along the lines of foreign influences, gender disparity and social mobility, reported The Express Tribune.

The session, held in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), began with opening remarks by UNDP Pakistan’s resident representative Knut Ostby, who emphasised the need to understand economic situations through the lens of power, policy and people.

To address inequality in Pakistan, he stressed on thinking of sustainable growth in lines with income and social mobility. Approximately 20 per cent of the population holds half of the total income generated in Pakistan, he said.

The panel also featured Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, senior researcher at the Collective for Social Science Research Ayesha Khan, SAPM on Revenue Dr Waqar Masood Khan, IBA executive director Dr Akbar Zaidi.

Adding to Osby’s initial remarks, Dr Zaidi emphasised on the factor of land ownership and the influence landowners have on the country’s politics – and by extension, in policy-making, reported The Express Tribune.

Dr Masood posed the question of fiscal policies and factors that contributed to inequality in the country. He argued that financial exclusion, which refers to a lack of financial services such as credit transfers and loan facilities, was a major contributor to inequality. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

youtube-subscribe-png

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Boomi Coffee

Best Instant Coffee in The USA

ADVERTISEMENT – MY BETTING

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

@ANI: India is undergoing a remarkable transformation, lifting millions out of poverty. It's a major player on the global stage: US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry https://t.co/6JBlCMDssi
h J R

- April 6, 2021, 4:17 pm

@ANI: Actor Katrina Kaif tests positive for #COVID19; she is under home quarantine. (File photo) https://t.co/EEZi1sgg2S
h J R

- April 6, 2021, 12:21 pm

@indiatvnews: The night curfew in Delhi will remain in place till April 30 https://t.co/YwaoVAXONL
h J R

- April 6, 2021, 11:13 am

Bengal polls: 31.71% ... - https://t.co/Hl9Va4pOOY Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmitShahInWestBengal #BengalHateCrimes #BengalPolice #BengalPoliceCorruption #BJPBengal #BJPInBengal #Darjeeling #DemocracyInWestBengal #India #MamataBanerjee #Political #TMC
h J R

- April 6, 2021, 10:40 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.