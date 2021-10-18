India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Hansal Mehta, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Shahid’ clocks 8 years

Hansal Mehta, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Shahid’ clocks 8 years
October 18
10:10 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: It’s been eight years since the release of Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Shahid’.

Marking the special occasion, Hansal Mehta, who helmed the film, took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude to people for showering their love upon the movie.
“Just gratitude. 8 years of #Shahid,” he wrote.

Mehta also shared several stills from the movie.

‘Shahid’ is based on the real-life story of murdered lawyer-activist Shahid Azmi.Rajkummar essayed the titular role of a lawyer who represents the accused in high profile terror cases. Rajkummar even bagged his first National Award for his performance in the film. Mehta also won National Award for his direction. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHansal MehtaHollywoodmoviesRajkummar RaoShahidShahid Movie
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – October 15th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

Find the bestÂ online casinos at 7Jackpots and play Indias most popular casinos games for real money!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.