‘Happy birthday monkey prince,’ writes Bipasha Basu for husband Karan Singh Grover

Amitabh Bachchan smashes glass in new Instagram picture MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is in his 80s but he can still give any young actor a run for their money. On Wednesday, Big B took to Instagram and posted an...

Canada condemns Russia’s military operation in Ukraine OTTAWA: Condemning Russia’s military operation in eastern Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday called on Moscow to withdraw all military from the country. “Canada condemns – in the strongest...

Full-scale invasion launched, Ukrainian cities under strikesÂ KYIV: Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, announced the country’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday and added that Ukrainian cities are under strikes. “Putin...

Biden directs administration to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday directed his administration to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG pipeline constructor, its operator and on its corporate officers after Germany’s announcement...

Delhi Budget: Arvind Kejriwal to hold special meeting with Ministers NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will convene a special meeting with the Council of Ministers at the Secretariat on Thursday to discuss the Budget for the upcoming financial...

Tamilian Heart Beats in a Kashmiri Woman CHENNAI: A heart from an 18-year-old brain dead donor was transported over 350 kilometres to Chennai and provided a fresh lease of life to a 33-year-old Kashmiri woman suffering from...

On this day in 2010: Tendulkar became first batter to score double century in ODIs NEW DELHI: It was on this day, 12 years ago, when Sachin Tendulkar became the “first man on the planet” to score a double century in ODIs. The Master Blaster...

Putin announces ‘military operation’ to ‘demilitarize’ Ukraine MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a special “military operation” to protect Donbas, the separatist-held region in eastern Ukraine, media reports said on Thursday. Delivering an emergency address, Putin...

‘Happy birthday monkey prince,’ writes Bipasha Basu for husband Karan Singh Grover MUMBAI: As actor Karan Singh Grover turned 40 on Wednesday, his wife and actor Bipasha Basu shared an adorable birthday post on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, the...

Arnold Schwarzenegger to present Slap Fighting Championship WASHINGTON: Veteran actor and former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger is all set to come up with the Slap Fighting Championship. As per Variety, Arnold has teamed with YouTube creator Logan Paul to...

J-K: Flights delayed at Srinagar airport due to heavy snowfall SRINAGAR: Continuous snowfall in Kashmir has led to the delay in flights at Srinagar airport and reduced the visibility to 400m in the area. The officials at Srinagar airport informed...

Biden announces new sanctions against Russia after ‘beginning of Russian invasion’ WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) announced new sanctions against Russia and called President Vladimir Putin’s moves in eastern Ukraine the “beginning of a Russian invasion”. This...

World facing biggest security crisis in recent years: UN chief on Russia-Ukraine tensions NEW YORK: Terming the Ukraine situation as the “biggest global peace and security crisis” in recent years, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the latest developments in Ukraine are testing the...

Indian Cricketers’ Association issues statement in favour of Saha, condemns journalist’s ‘threat’ NEW DELHI: The Indian Cricketers’ Association on Tuesday released a statement and the body condemned the “threatening message” sent by a journalist to wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha. The ICA has also...

‘Playing with fire’: China on Pompeo’s upcoming Taiwan visit BEIJING: Slamming the former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming visit to Taiwan next month, China has said that Taipei, in seeking independence by soliciting US support, is “playing...

Omicron wave accounts for more deaths than Delta surge in US: Report SAN FRANCISCO: The Omicron wave is breaking, but deaths have surpassed those from the Delta wave in the United States, The Seattle Times has reported. Since November 24 last year,...

‘Leave Ukraine’: Indian embassy advises students again KYIV: The Indian embassy in Kyiv on Tuesday again advised students to temporarily leave Ukraine rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities amid the growing tensions in the...

Cricket Australia grants NoC to likes of Warner, Cummins to participate in IPL 2022 from April 6 NEW DELHI: Cricket Australia has granted a No-Objection Certificate to its centrally-contracted players to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season from April 6. The likes of David...

Air India special flight departs from India to bring Indians from Ukraine NEW DELHI: The special flight of Tata-owned Air India (AI) will take back Indian nationals, including students, who had registered for safe return from Ukraine (Boryspil) airport tonight. “The first...