India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

‘Happy birthday monkey prince,’ writes Bipasha Basu for husband Karan Singh Grover

‘Happy birthday monkey prince,’ writes Bipasha Basu for husband Karan Singh Grover
February 23
10:52 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: As actor Karan Singh Grover turned 40 on Wednesday, his wife and actor Bipasha Basu shared an adorable birthday post on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Raaz’ actor posted a goofy video from his midnight birthday bash, dancing with their friends.
She wrote, “Happy Birthday My Love @iamksgofficial #happybirthdaymonkeyprince”

In a follow-up post, she shared pictures of them posing together in coordinated black-and-white outfits. In the caption, she penned, “Happy Birthday to My life @iamksgofficial.” For the unversed, Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of ‘Alone’ and tied the knot in 2016. The couple has also starred together in the web series ‘Dangerous’. (ANI) 

Also ReadBipasha in marital bliss

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressBipasha BasuBipasha Basu MarriagebollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodKaran Singh GroverKaran Singh Grover Birthdaymonkey princemovies
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 25th 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

Find the bestÂ online casinos at 7Jackpots and play Indias most popular casinos games for real money!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.