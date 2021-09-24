India Post News Paper

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 – Ganesha bless America

September 24
14:28 2021
Sunil Tolani

The elephant-headed Hindu God Ganesha (God of BIG Things) is one of Hinduism’s most important deities. As a deity, Ganesha is also known as Ganesa, Ganesh, Ganapati, Vinayaka and Pillaiyar. He is the Lord of Good Fortune, Lord of Beginnings and Remover of Obstacles. When undertaking a challenge, Hindus will pray to Ganesha and ask him to bless their attempt and remove any obstacles that will keep them from success and help bring prosperity. He is associated with successes, learning and wisdom. As such, it is no wonder that statues of Ganesha are so commonly found in Indian homes and places of business. He is a deity that anyone would want on their side.

Today and every day thru Ganesha Festival please PRAY for relief from Hurricane IDA and the COVID-19 DELTA VIRUS. Ganesha is keeping its blessings on the Victims and families of the pandemic. Life sometimes, begins at your darkest dawn. Many of us are swimming and staying afloat and will find our hidden self, discovering a different life, becoming better humans. We continue to fight for our lives, fighting for our families. In the unexpected life-changing devastation, a door will open to forces unknown, and we all will discover something wonderful was just waiting to be awakened.

Rise to control our lives again, listening to our spirits, listening to God accepting that catastrophes have no reason or rhyme as to who gets hit and when, they dealt with it by GOD by our side.

Prince Organization continues to help in direct donations of supplies to local community organizations to aid in the recovery efforts with Hygiene supplies: Diapers, soaps, wipes, tooth brushes, linens and towels, detergent, etc. Non-perishable foods and bottled water: Canned foods, baby food, pet food, snacks, etc. Construction tools and materials: Duct tape, staple guns, box cutters, window screens, etc. Cleaning supplies: Buckets, mops, bleach, trash cans, etc. First aid materials and over the counter medications and Misc. Batteries, AC units, CO2 detectors.

Last Saturday also marks a solemn anniversary: It’s been 20 years since the al-Qaida terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, a TRAGIC day in American history. Nearly 3,000 people were martyred in the attacks by Islamic terrorist. Twenty years later, the terror attacks continue to reverberate. 9/11 is remembered not just in the US but in the whole world now known as Patriot Day, we remember the people who gave their lives for the greater good.

Prayers sending positive thoughts. When severe natural disasters threaten Humanity. Our belief in the spiritual prayers is amazing, a MIRACLE will happen.

Sunil Tolani, Social Entrepreneur and CEO-Prince Organization

