India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign – a big hit in Jammu and Kashmir

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign – a big hit in Jammu and Kashmir
August 04
11:32 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PULWAMA: The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav is a big hit in Jammu and Kashmir with a large number of people joining the celebrations to mark the 75 years of India’s Independence.

The common citizens, politicians and soldiers are jointly campaigning to show patriotism toward the country.
In Kupwara, the councillor of Ward 4 Lateef Ahmad hoisted the National Flag at his residence to mark the celebrations.

People in the Kashmir Valley are willingly and enthusiastically hoisting flags at their buildings – be it homes, hotels or restaurants.

The Tricolour is also flying high in many public places like Lal Chowk in Srinagar and Kokila Chowk in Kishtwar.

In Pulwama, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has gained momentum as students, besides taking active part in essay, painting and singing competitions, are also participating in Tiranga rallies in all educational institutions in the district.

Under the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, people of Anantnag district have also started hoisting tricolor on rooftops of their houses.

“The locals are very happy and are in a positive mood for this campaign”, said a local resident.

The Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force and the Army also joined the campaign by hoisting the National flag at their posts and office buildings.

In a tweet, BSF Kashmir said, “Participation of @BSF_Kashmir in #HarGharTiranga campaign with the celebration of the 75th year of independence for a commitment to nation-building”.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

PM Modi on Sunday called upon all citizens to turn the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the ‘Tiranga’ as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.”

“Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from the 13th to the 15th of August, a special movement – ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is being organized. Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing the monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Article 370Article 370 BeneftsArticle 370 NewsArticle 370 RemovedBJPFaraaq AbdullahHar Ghar TirangaIndiaFightsCoronajammuJammu-KashmirKashmir NewsMehbooba MuftiNarendraModiOmar Abdullahpolitical
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 05th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.