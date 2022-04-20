HarperCollins announces the publication of Lost Girl by Sana Shetty NEW DELHI: This May, HarperCollins India will be releasing Lost Girl by Sana Shetty, a gripping tale that uncovers deadly secrets from a mysterious young girl’s past. The book is...

Singapore International Festival of Arts (SIFA) 2022 draws focus on rituals in performance SINGAPORE: The Singapore International Festival of Arts (SIFA), Singapore’s annual pinnacle performing arts festival presenting captivating and diverse works across theatre, music, dance, film and visual arts, returns from 20...

Oizom sets up 129 air quality monitors across 9 Smart Cities in India AHMEDABAD: An India-based environment monitoring technology solutions provider, Oizom has established a new project in Bhagalpur Smart City, Bihar, with its smart, affordable and accurate Air Quality Monitoring system. The...

Matter introduces MatterEnergy 1.0, India’s first active liquid-cooled 2 Wheeler EV battery pack The High Voltage, High-performance Battery Pack created with tenets of safety, security, reliability, and performance Equipped with a Super Smart Battery Management system Battery pack to power Matter’s upcoming 2W...

World Bank says 34% Pakistanis living on just $3.2 a day income ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has said that 34 per cent of Pakistan’s population was living on just $3.2 or Pak Rs 588 a day income, Express Tribune reported. The Pakistan...

Why can’t India have more official languages like Singapore, Switzerland? BENGALURU: The call for the usage of Hindi by the states by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has triggered a debate among the non-Hindi speaking states. Intellectuals and activists from...

Severe heat wave across Delhi-NCR; April 19 warmest in last 11 year NEW DELHI: Eight out of 12 stations in Delhi recorded maximum temperatures of more than 43 degrees Celsius, making Tuesday the warmest in terms of spatial spread of heat wave...

SC stops demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, to hear case on Thursday NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered status quo on the demolition drive being carried out by the municipal corporation against the alleged encroachers in the Jahangirpuri area, where...

US announces steps to address USD 1.75 trillion student loan debt: Education dept WASHINGTON: The Biden administration issued a release announcing that it is taking steps to correct “historic failures” that have hamstrung some 46 million student loan borrowers in debt amounting to...

Chinese hackers target Indian power grid assets in Ladakh MASSACHUSETTS: Chinese state-sponsored hackers had targeted India’s power grids in Ladakh possibly for information on India’s critical infrastructure or to prepare for sabotage in the future, according to the American...

Will China gain greater arms sales because of Russia’s war? HONG KONG: China is currently the world’s fourth-largest military equipment exporter in the world. With significant numbers of countries set to spurn Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, and unwilling...

Four countries including US raise concern over proposed security framework between Solomon Islands, China WASHINGTON: Officials from the United States, Australia, Japan and New Zealand on Tuesday (local time) expressed concerns about a proposed security framework between the Solomon Islands and China and its...

IPL 2022: KL Rahul surpasses Virat Kohli to become fastest Indian to score 6000 T20 runs NAVI MUMBAI: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul on Tuesday surpassed batter Virat Kohli and became the fastest Indian to score 6000 T20 runs in terms of innings. Rahul achieved...

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star vows he never ‘struck any woman’ in his life WASHINGTON: In his defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp took the stand in a Fairfax, Virginia court, saying he has never “struck any woman” in his...

Bangladesh PM lauds Modi’s dynamic leadership in controlling COVID-19 pandemic JAMNAGAR: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday underscored the need to combine the knowledge base of traditional medicine with modern science and technology and lauded the efforts of the...

Huma Qureshi to play famous chef Tarla Dalal in new film MUMBAI: Huma Qureshi has bagged a new project titled ‘Tarla’. In the film, she will be seen essaying the role of India’s famous chef Tarla Dalal. Excited about bringing the...

Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Manchester United’s clash against Liverpool following death of his newborn son MANCHESTER: Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the Premier League clash against Liverpool on Tuesday following the death of his newborn son. The Portuguese star on Monday evening also...

Insurance scheme for healthcare workers fighting Covid extended for 180 days NEW DELHI: The Central government has extended the duration of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), an insurance scheme for healthcare workers fighting Covid-19, for a further period of 180...

Fuel prices rise to record high in Sri Lanka COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has increased fuel prices to a record high. With the latest price hike on Monday, the price of Octane 92 petrol rose...