HarperCollins announces the publication of Lost Girl by Sana Shetty

April 20
13:47 2022
NEW DELHI: This May, HarperCollins India will be releasing Lost Girl by Sana Shetty, a gripping tale that uncovers deadly secrets from a mysterious young girl’s past. The book is by debut author Sana Shetty, a crime thriller and true crime buff. 

In a small nondescript hamlet at the foothills of Himachal, Vanessa, an ex-cop and her husband Aiden are coasting blissfully through their post-retirement life.

One day, on their usual morning trek in the mountains, they notice something in the bushes, something that shouldn’t be there. At the end of a hidden track, there’s a young girl in her twenties, badly hurt and barely alive. 

Two years later, that lost girl, now called Shanaya, is still battling PTSD and nightmares as she struggles to remember her past. Working for her foster parents in their cafe, she tries to come to terms with her new life. But when a stranger walks into the cafe, triggering in her a deluge of memories and nightmares, she finds herself on a dangerous path of discovery that threatens to unearth deadly secrets and endanger the life of everyone she has ever loved.

About the Author
Sana Shetty is a first time author and writes books about crime, mystery and fantasy. She lives in Mumbai, India with her husband and two daughters. She is a crime thriller and true crime buff and also a great fan of fantasy and science fiction. She also tries her hand at blogging, (when inspiration strikes) and she can be found at sanashetty.blogspot.com.

