India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

‘Haryana govt will complete its full tenure’, says CM Khattar

‘Haryana govt will complete its full tenure’, says CM Khattar
January 13
10:43 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday met home minister Amit Shah amidst the ongoing protests by famers and said there is no threat to the BJP-JJP coalition government, which will complete its full five-year tenure.

“The speculations by the Opposition and media are baseless. Our Government is going strong and will complete its tenure,” Khattar told ANI.
The leaders discussed the prevailing law and order situation in Haryana in the view of farmers’ stir.

“Today Supreme Court stayed the farm laws and formed a committee. All these were discussed. Events on January 26 should go well as it is a national festival. Farmers have assured in their press conference that it’ll be peaceful. It’s being hoped that they will call off agitation and go back home,” he added.

Khattar had to call off his ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in Kaimla village in Karnal on Sunday after the site was vandalised by protesting farmers.

Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala reiterated Khattar’s statement and said, “I think the government (in-state) is going strong. As far as the farmers are concerned, each and every issue was discussed. Hopefully, the Supreme Court will resolve it.”

JJP leader Chautala had earlier said that he will resign from his post in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government if he is unable to ensure minimum support price (MSP) for the procurement of farmers’ crops.

JJP is part of the coalition government with BJP in Haryana. The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of three farm laws and asked the committee formed by it concerning the three farm laws to submit its report within two months.

The court said the first sitting of the committee, formed to listen to the grievances of farmers and views of the government, should be held within 10 days.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will US be able to vaccinate the entire country in 06 months?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    #YouTube to suspend Trump's channel - https://t.co/z1CFU9XKqV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Covid19Crisis #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #MikePompeo
    h J R

    - January 13, 2021, 5:27 am

    Ind vs Aus: IPL this year probably wasn't ... - https://t.co/dbrXSEkl0C Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #Australia #AustralianTeam #CricketFns #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #IndiaCricketSeason #IndianTeam #Jaddu #JustinLanger #MayankAgarwal #Natarajan
    h J R

    - January 13, 2021, 5:24 am

    We don't accept committee ... - https://t.co/2swAIacVvW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmLaws #FarmersProtest #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - January 13, 2021, 5:19 am

    There must be no ifs and ... - https://t.co/f01eozp70G Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AfghanistanBlasts #AfghanistanBombBlast #Aghanistan #AntonioGuterres #BombBlastAfghanistan #SJaishankar #SecurityCouncilResolution1373 #TerrorAttacksAfghanistan #TSTirumurti
    h J R

    - January 13, 2021, 5:17 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.