India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Haryana to provide Rs 5 lakh as ‘preparation money’ to Olympic qualifiers

Haryana to provide Rs 5 lakh as ‘preparation money’ to Olympic qualifiers
February 11
10:34 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Cabinet has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs to the sportspersons as ‘preparations money’ who have qualified for the Olympic Games, said State Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar on Wednesday.

Informing the media about the decision taken during the state Cabinet meeting, Gujjar said the Budget session of Haryana Legislative Assembly will commence from March 5.
Gujjar informed that to promote sports in the state, the state Cabinet decided to create a separate cadre under which, “50 posts of deputy directors in group-A, 100 posts of senior coaches and 150 posts of coaches in group-B, and 250 posts of junior coaches in group-C have been sanctioned.”

He said that the Haryana Cabinet has also approved the proposal of the Cooperation Department for providing the state government guarantee for availing a term loan of Rs 113.03 crore by HAFED from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for the construction of 2.72 lakh metric ton capacity warehouses in eight districts of the state to strengthen storage system.

“The state government has also decided to grant an exemption in motor vehicle tax to public and private vehicles operating within the Delhi-national capital region (NCR),” the Minister added. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Haryana to provide Rs 5 lakh as 'preparation money' to Olympic qualifiers - https://t.co/lrQdBqZK8a Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #HaryanaCabinet #OlympicQualifiers #Olympics #Olympics2021 #PreparationsMoney #TokyoOlympics
    h J R

    - February 11, 2021, 5:04 am

    PM Modi to address BJP MPs on ... - https://t.co/HNc9wUkgNx Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AkaliDal #DeenDayalUpadhyay #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal #Political
    h J R

    - February 11, 2021, 5:00 am

    Centre raises concern over ... - https://t.co/vxhCxIyspO Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #GDPLoss #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs #JobsLoss
    h J R

    - February 11, 2021, 4:55 am

    JEE Mains 2021 - Books and ... - https://t.co/CUlUEkTDma Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BooksAndSyllabus #BooksToStudyForJEE #DoubtnuUpdates #DoubtnutApp #JEEMains #JEEMains2021 #JEEMains2021ReferenceBooks #JEEMainsSyllabus #JEEMainsUpdates #JEEReferenceBooks
    h J R

    - February 10, 2021, 7:09 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.