Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Has Vizag gas leak contaminated water bodies?

Has Vizag gas leak contaminated water bodies?
May 12
11:52 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

VISAKHAPATNAM: A study is on over the impact of the gas leak from LG Polymers on the overall environment in the surrounding villages while authorities have sent samples from water bodies including a major water reservoir for analysis amid public apprehension that they were contaminated by chemical toxins. Following the Styrene gas leak from the chemical plant that killed 12 people and affected hundreds of others on May 7, authorities stopped drinking water supply from Megahdrigedda reservoir, one of the sources of water for the port city.

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) said the supply from Meghadrigedda was stopped immediately as a precautionary measure. “The water will not be drawn from Meghadrigedda till tests are conducted and it is proved that the water is safe for drinking,” GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana said.

She, along with officials from the regional water testing laboratory, inspected the reservoir on Sunday. Water from Mudasarlova, Yeleru and Thatipudi reservoirs is being used to meet the city’s requirements. Officials said since Meghadrigedda caters to the water needs of only a few areas, the stoppage had no major impact on the supply.

Locals claimed the reservoir was affected due to leakage of chemical toxins from the plant as layers of particles were seen floating on it and it also resulted in the death of fish in the water body..

The gas leak is reported to have polluted other water bodies in five villages surrounding the plant. The samples from all water bodies were collected and sent for analysis. GVMC officials said the impact would be known only after the receipt of the rest results. Meanwhile, a team of experts from CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Institute conducting an environmental impact assessment of the gas leak has suggested that water tanks in the affected areas be emptied out and cleaned thoroughly.

Villagers, who would be returning home later in the day, have been advised not to use the provisions, including groceries, which were left out in the open. Officials have declared the five villages safe for the return of their residents. However, there are apprehensions over the extent of the impact the gas leak had on the environment.

Some experts said the bacteria from the dead cattle and other animals could pose a health hazard for the residents upon their return. The people are also worried over the impact the chemical toxins could have on the quality of groundwater. A huge quantity of water was sprinkled on the leaking tanker in the plant for the last five days to keep its temperature under control. Water was also sprayed in the villages to reduce the gas density in the air.

Locals said this water could have polluted the groundwater as well as flowed into water bodies around the villages. Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu said the state government has constituted a committee of medical and health experts to study the impact of the gas leak on the health of the public.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is it best to open lockdown in steps and stages?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Has Vizag gas leak contaminated water bodies? - https://t.co/fxe3ykBcdi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/sGN3lmyWde
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 12, 2020, 6:22 am

Asia's largest spice mart loses flavour amid lockdown - https://t.co/RvVEVQKFbU Get your news featured use… https://t.co/ZNoVBMwjYu
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 12, 2020, 6:18 am

#ICC still planning for T20 WC, players not so confident - https://t.co/p3mmn12eD6 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/IjaA6OvOBJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 12, 2020, 6:15 am

Tablighi Jamaat didn't ... - https://t.co/JX9OTV1WNJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BhartiyaJantaParty… https://t.co/AWJZ9E1waY
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 12, 2020, 6:12 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.