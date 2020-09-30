India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Hathras victim cremated amid tight security 

Hathras victim cremated amid tight security 
September 30
10:22 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

HATHRAS: The mortal remains of a 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras, who died in a Delhi hospital after sustaining serious injuries during an alleged gang rape, was cremated early Wednesday in her village amid tight security.

The victim, who was paralyzed after being allegedly dragged on the field by her attackers on September 14, died at the Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday after battling for life for a fortnight. Her mortal remains reached the Boolgarhi village around midnight and the cremation was done at 3 a.m.

“The police have forcibly taken the dead body, and my father along with them for cremation. When my father reached Hathras, he was immediately taken (to the crematorium) by the police,” the victim’s brother told the media.

There was tension as the victim’s mortal remains reached the village and people tried to block the ambulance from moving ahead. Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Veer denied any ‘urgency’ by the police in holding the cremation at night even though cremations do not normally take place after sunset.

He added that the cremation was done by the family as usual after the body reached Boolgarhi village. The SP claimed that the situation is calm in the village, but heavy police force has been deployed. The woman was allegedly raped in a Hathras village by four men, who were later taken into custody. Initially she was rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh, but on Monday night had to be shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi after her condition deteriorated.

She was in a critical condition and on ventilator support.

The police claimed that the post-mortem report did not confirm any sexual assault. The brutality against the teenager sparked outrage across the country with several political leaders, Bollywood actors and activists demanding justice for her.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted that it was a matter of concern that the victim’s family was denied the right to perform her last rites. “This is unjust and unfair,” he said. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted: “Government has snatched away the family’s right to perform the cremation of the victim. The government did not provide her security and timely treatment and now they have denied her dignity in death.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should Trump Wait Till After Elections To Appoint SC Judge?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    Due to the global events currently taking place and the constant bombardment of worrying situations, we decided that it would be a good idea to provide our readers with something they could use to distract themselves from all that stress.

    We approached casinoexpressindia and Mr. Saiyaan kindly showed us multiple online casinos in India, all licensed and safe to play and good for a break from the world.

    We checked out several of the online casino India they have reviewed, and it gave us a break of the global events that are happening, all in all, it was a very good way of taking a short breather before returning to our daily tasks.

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    300x250 [Return Early]

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @ANI: Major blast heard all over #Paris and nearby suburbs, source unclear: Reuters https://t.co/m0tTQXA45s
    h J R

    - September 30, 2020, 10:15 am

    Court's decision proves no conspiracy ... - https://t.co/1jWROJyZyK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AllAcquitted #BabriMasjidDemolitionCase #BabriMasjdi #Dec6 #India #LKAdvani #MadjidDemolitionCase #MurliManoharJoshi #NoConspiracy #Political #RamJanmbhoomiVerdict
    h J R

    - September 30, 2020, 8:21 am

    @ANI: All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by Special CBI Court in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. https://t.co/9jbFZAVstH
    h J R

    - September 30, 2020, 6:59 am

    @ABPNews: Babri Demolition Case BREAKING | सभी 32 आरोपियों को बरी किया गया. CBI कोर्ट ने कहा- ये घटना पूर्व नियोजित नहीं थी. LIVE Updates पढ़ें- https://t.co/euWdpOoXqt LIVE TV देखें- https://t.co/smwhXURgtc #Breaking #BabriDemolitionCase https://t.co/XrYcsKXIZk
    h J R

    - September 30, 2020, 6:58 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.