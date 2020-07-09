Have not offered to host IPL: New Zealand Cricket

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Cricket has refuted the reports that it has offered to host the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which currently stands indefinitely postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament was due to start in March but has been postponed indefinitely although the BCCI is hopeful of playing it from the end of September-early November. New Zealand Cricket spokesperson Richard Boock told Radio New Zealand: “The report is simply speculation. We have not offered to host the IPL nor have we had an approach to do so.”

This statement from Boock came after it was reported that New Zealand, after UAE and Sri Lanka, has offered to host the competition in case the league can’t be held in India because of COVID-19 crisis.

IANS had earlier reported that looking at the COVID-19 situation in India, IPL 2020 could be held overseas, with a choice to be made between UAE and Sri Lanka. The final announcement is expected soon as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is still awaiting an official decision on the fate of the T20 World Cup which was to be held in Australia in October-November.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has also stated they would like to host the IPL 13 this year and their first priority is to host the tournament within the country, but an overseas move cannot be ruled out.

Comments

comments