Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

HDFC Bank plans to expand its network of mobile ATMs

HDFC Bank plans to expand its network of mobile ATMs
May 09
10:52 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: In what may be a major relief for the common man amid the coronavirus crisis, HDFC Bank plans to expand the network of its mobile ATM service across the country. The service is currently available in 20 cities, including the National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Pune, Indore and Jaipur.

The mobile operations gain significance amid the pandemic as concerns among the people regarding moving out are likely to persist for a longer period of time even after the lockdown is lifted.

With its successful operation across 20 cities, now the private lender wants to roll out the services in 30 more cities. The list of the cities where the bank plans to roll out its customer-friendly services include both tier-II and tier-III cities.

The new locations include Vadodara, Surat, Kota, Gurgaon, Nashik, Ludhiana, Jammu, Rajkot, Thiruvanthapuram, Trichy, Salem, Kanpur, Agra, Gorakhpur, Karnal, Muzaffarpur, Nagpur, Pondicherry, Siliguri, Mysore, Tirupati, Bhopal and Jamshedpur.

According to the company, all necessary precautions in terms of maintaining social distancing while queuing for the ATM and sanitisation are taken to ensure the safety of staff and customers at the mobile ATMs. The Indian Banks’ Association also has recently come up with strict measures for sanitisation of ATMs as the lockdown restrictions have been eased starting May 4.

ATMs come under essential services as they cater to the common man’s need for cash.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is it best to open lockdown in steps and stages?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Relief for NRIs and foreign ... - https://t.co/BLm24Tb5W2 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #California… https://t.co/u9CDS1jUsR
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 9, 2020, 5:48 am

Indian-American appointed to ... - https://t.co/fBc7HHX4Uj Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/M7NHpUDAZC
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 9, 2020, 5:46 am

European Commission proposes to extend entry ban to #EU until ... - https://t.co/Yk43QnBNG2 Get your news featured… https://t.co/pMZ6Fg3xJR
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 9, 2020, 5:44 am

#California #Freeway closed after knife-wielding man shot dead - https://t.co/GFdxyZYHCB Get your news featured us… https://t.co/G3xYu36rNk
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 9, 2020, 5:41 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.