‘Headless’ Cong has also become ‘brainless’: Naqvi on Adhir Ranjan’s Kashmir remarks

August 06
16:43 2019
NEW DELHI: Hitting out at the Congress over its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s Kashmir remarks in the Lok Sabha, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said a “headless Congress” has now also become “brainless”.

A controversy erupted after the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha questioned the legality behind introducing the bills on Jammu and Kashmir.

“You say it is an internal matter. The UN has been monitoring the situation since 1948. Then there is the Shimla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration. Whether this is a bilateral matter or an internal matter….” Chowdhury asked, triggering opposition from treasury benches. Chowdhury later said he needed clarification on the issue.

Reacting to the remarks, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said: “Headless Congress has also become brainless.”

“How can you say that Kashmir is not our integral part and it is not our internal issue. Frustrated with losses, Congress has become mentally bankrupt. Sonia Gandhi was there in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi was there, but no one pulled him up for these comments,” he said.

The Centre had on Monday revoked provisions of Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and proposed the bifurcation of the state into two Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. PTI

