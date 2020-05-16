Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Health is “investment in our collective future”: WHO chief

May 16
11:08 2020
GENEVA: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted the importance of stronger health systems and the investment in health for all people.

“The pandemic has shown again, and in the strongest way possible, that investing in health is not just the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do,” he said at a virtual press conference from Geneva on Friday, adding that health is “an investment in our collective future”, reported Xinhua news agency.

The WHO chief stressed that funding quality health for all doesn’t just save live, it can also mean that children are healthy and can go to school, people can go to work to earn a living and societies and economies are both stronger and more sustainable.

“Over the past few months, across the world, we have shown that when countries implement a comprehensive strategy they can effectively contain and suppress the spread of the virus, while minimizing the impact on lives and livelihoods,” said Tedros.

“I am looking forward to greeting and working with leaders from across the world to ensure that together we optimise the COVID-19 response and build back stronger health systems,” he added.

Next week, the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly, described by Tedros as one of the most important meetings since WHO was founded in 1948, will be held in Geneva virtually on May 18 to 19.

