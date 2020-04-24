Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Health Minister: We have saved India from going into Stage 3

Health Minister: We have saved India from going into Stage 3
April 24
16:39 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said we have saved India from going into Stage 3 or community transmission stage, and have also fared better than many countries, in the fight against the novel coronavirus, on various parameters.

“Testing has been made strong in the country. Today, we have already completed 5.5 lakh tests and after increasing our testing frequency our positive cases are not rising.

“The positive cases are not rising more than 4 per cent…We were all worried if we are in Stage 3, but we have been able to save the country largely from going into Stage 3,” Harsh Vardhan said, adding “we have all the information connected with clusters and hotspots.”

Responding to the issue of faulty testing kits, Vardhan who was interacting with state health ministers and health secretaries of all states & UTs to review Covid19 situation, said during the video conference: “We will return the testing kits to their country of origin, and we have not paid money yet. Strategies were made to use these kits in hotspots.

“Faulty antibody testing kits will be returned irrespective of the country they were procured from, including China,” added Vardhan.

Detailing the country’s progress in the past 3.5 months in tackling COVID-19, Vardhan added: “On January 8, we held our first meeting, and today, in comparison with many other countries, fighting against COVID-19, India has done very well.

“We have fewer cases per million percentage. We have a mortality of 3 per cent, which is less. Recovery rate of patients, who contracted viral infection, is better than the world. In March, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases was 3 days; today it is close to 9 days.

“All over the country wherever the virus is active, we have the full information. And, we also know, what we have to do to tackle this virus in these areas,” added Vardhan. He insisted that the country has a very well defined strategy to deal with hotspots and also those districts which so far remain coronavirus free.

“We are in a better position to control the disease. Containment and surveillance strategies have been designed meticulously,” said Vardhan. He added that lockdown has proved helpful in tackling the outbreak of the viral infection.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Should US lockdown be Extended?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

#Health Minister: We have saved India from going into Stage 3 - https://t.co/Hp7E27HFmG Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Fx2uQpswK5
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 24, 2020, 11:09 am

RT @narendramodi: Today’s discussion with Panchayat Sarpanchs was very insightful. They shared their strategies of fighting COVID-19. I sal…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 24, 2020, 10:49 am

RT @AAPDelhi: Delhi government orders waiver of a month's rent for students and migrant workers. https://t.co/RXUTsyiYZx
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 24, 2020, 9:59 am

12 Young hoteliers donate 25,000 facemasks to ... - https://t.co/PtKMp4mqDF Get your news featured use… https://t.co/wvaSKUoadO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 24, 2020, 7:48 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.