Health Ministry launches portal for info on vaccine, clinical trials

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry on Monday launched a portal which will provide information related to vaccine development, ongoing clinical trials and progress made in this area locally and globally at regular intervals.

While emphasising on the importance of elaborate and transparent information on the status of vaccine development, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, “Today, in the times of COVID, vaccine development is watched very closely. Thus, it becomes important to showcase the status of vaccine development in the country.”

The Union Health Minister also launched the Mobile Stroke Unit. Vardhan said, “It is disheartening to see the susceptibility of people to heart disease and hypertension. Timely treatment can reduce fatality and prevent people from disability. This initiative will go a long way in addressing the needs of the people in this area.”

The mobile unit, through tele-consultation, ensures timely and appropriate treatment to people. Vardhan also lauded the healthcare personnel working selflessly to serve the people at a time when resources are limited owing to COVID.

On India’s fight against Covid-19, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, “India’s continuously rising Recovery Rate and progressively falling Case Fatality Rate have proven the success of the Covid-19 containment strategy followed by all States and UTs. From having 1 lab to over 1800 labs today, we have come a long way in strengthening our capabilities. We have successfully ramped up our testing capacity which has touched 15 lakh daily tests.”

He also urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. He reminded people about the social vaccine of wearing masks or face covers while in public, following hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, and maintaining physical distancing or Do Gaz ki Doori to curb spread of the infection.

