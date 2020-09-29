India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Health Ministry launches portal for info on vaccine, clinical trials

Health Ministry launches portal for info on vaccine, clinical trials
September 29
10:45 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry on Monday launched a portal which will provide information related to vaccine development, ongoing clinical trials and progress made in this area locally and globally at regular intervals.

While emphasising on the importance of elaborate and transparent information on the status of vaccine development, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, “Today, in the times of COVID, vaccine development is watched very closely. Thus, it becomes important to showcase the status of vaccine development in the country.”

The Union Health Minister also launched the Mobile Stroke Unit. Vardhan said, “It is disheartening to see the susceptibility of people to heart disease and hypertension. Timely treatment can reduce fatality and prevent people from disability. This initiative will go a long way in addressing the needs of the people in this area.”

The mobile unit, through tele-consultation, ensures timely and appropriate treatment to people. Vardhan also lauded the healthcare personnel working selflessly to serve the people at a time when resources are limited owing to COVID.

On India’s fight against Covid-19, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, “India’s continuously rising Recovery Rate and progressively falling Case Fatality Rate have proven the success of the Covid-19 containment strategy followed by all States and UTs. From having 1 lab to over 1800 labs today, we have come a long way in strengthening our capabilities. We have successfully ramped up our testing capacity which has touched 15 lakh daily tests.”

He also urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. He reminded people about the social vaccine of wearing masks or face covers while in public, following hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, and maintaining physical distancing or Do Gaz ki Doori to curb spread of the infection.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should Trump Wait Till After Elections To Appoint SC Judge?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    Due to the global events currently taking place and the constant bombardment of worrying situations, we decided that it would be a good idea to provide our readers with something they could use to distract themselves from all that stress.

    We approached casinoexpressindia and Mr. Saiyaan kindly showed us multiple online casinos in India, all licensed and safe to play and good for a break from the world.

    We checked out several of the online casino India they have reviewed, and it gave us a break of the global events that are happening, all in all, it was a very good way of taking a short breather before returning to our daily tasks.

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    300x250 [Return Early]

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @CricketNDTV: IPL 2020: SunRisers Hyderabad (162/4) beat Delhi Capitals (147/7 in 20 overs) by 15 runs #DCvSRH #DCvsSRH #IPL2020 Scorecard: https://t.co/GVMeKTb1P2 Highlights: https://t.co/frH8blozA0
    h J R

    - September 29, 2020, 6:04 pm

    In backdrop of #India-China border ... - https://t.co/RvL9AmnzBW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #4memberNations #BJP #BorderAreas #ChineseArmy #GalwanValley #Germany #GlobalTimes #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndianArmy #Japan #LAC #Ladakh #MilitaryTalks
    h J R

    - September 29, 2020, 1:04 pm

    #IDEX4Fauji, a step towards making us self-reliant: ... - https://t.co/jz3mzP1gzM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AatmanirbhrBharat #CDS #CDSIndia #GeneralBipinRawat #GeneralRawat #India #IndianArmy #IndianNavy #MukundNarvane #Navy #Political #SelfreliantIndia
    h J R

    - September 29, 2020, 12:51 pm

    Oppn insulting farmers ... - https://t.co/SO9YY5s6WB Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AgriculturerelatedLaws #BJP #FarmersBillProtest #FarmersBill #IndiaAgriculturalReforms #MinimumSupportPrice #MSP #NarendraModi #OppnInsultingFarmers #OppositionUnited #Political
    h J R

    - September 29, 2020, 10:45 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.