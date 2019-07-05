Health plan for heart patients to cover entire Goa by Aug 15

PANAJI: Entire Goa would be covered under an ambitious health programme of the state government for heart patients by August 15, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said Thursday.

STEMI (ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction) programme was launched in Goa last year under which patients suffering from heart attack are thrombolysed before bringing them to hospital for further treatment to save their life.

Thrombolysis is a treatment to dissolve dangerous clots in blood vessels, improve blood flow and prevent damage to tissues and organs.

Rane told reporters that lives of more than 260 patients were saved since the STEMI programme was launched by the state health department in December last year.

“We have covered almost all parts of Goa except five health centres which would be covered before August 15. Once that happens, Goa will be the first state in the country to have entire coverage for STEMI programme, the minister said.

Rane said the concept of STEMI came from the realisation that people in rural Goa faced problems in accessing prompt medical care when anyone suffered a heart attack.

“It was becoming difficult to save a life (in rural areas). It was decided that this facility should not be restricted to urban areas where people can access health care but should also reach far-flung areas, he added.

Rane said post introduction of the programme, medical professionals have been successful in thrombalysing patients before they are brought to the hospital for further treatment.

“The programme adopted by Goa is recognised internationally and people are interested in knowing about it,” the minister said.

Rane said the facility would be extended to all primary and community health centres in the state. PTI

