Heart Health Awareness program hosted by Consulate

December 29
16:12 2021
Rep Danny Davis

Rep Danny Davis addressing the fathering

Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: As part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) week, the Consulate organized a heart health awareness and community bystander cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) help program last week

The program was jointly developed by Dr Vemuri Murthy, Chair of the Board of Chicago Medical Society in association with Dr Ramaka Srinivas, an eminent cardiologist from Telangana.A video message for the occasion received from Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi was also screened.  

Consul General Amit Kumar, in his remarks, stressed on this important health intervention and briefed the participants on the India-US health partnership as well as the important role of the Indian diaspora in strengthening this partnership including through innovative interventions jointly developed by stakeholders on both sides.

CG Invitees- CG Kumar, Rep Danny Davis, Dr. Bharat Barai & Dr. Murthy releasing the CPR Information brochure

Congressman Danny Davis joined the event. He, in his remarks, underlined the importance of paying attention to one’s health and the role of the Indian-American doctors (1 in 7 doctors is of Indian heritage) in ensuring the general health and well-being of US nationals.

CG Kumar, Congressman Davis, PBSA Dr. Bharat Barai and Dr. Murthy released the CPR Information brochure in three languages – English, Gujarati and Spanish.

Dr. Vemuri Murthy gave a presentation on heart health, heart diseases, cardiac arrest and measures required focusing on increasing survival from cardiac arrest and enhancing the outcome of community bystander response. A CPR demonstration was given by qualified AHA instructor and attendees practiced hands-only CPR.

CG Kumar, Davis, Dr. Bharat Barai Dr. Murthy releasing CPR brochureThe program was attended by the members of the Indian diaspora, the medical fraternity and the Indian Consulate.

As part of the AKAM week, while the Consulate celebrated Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on 11 December, webinars on theatre, Ayurveda, Indian classical music and interaction with students got scheduled later in the week.

