India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Heat wave sweeps across India

Heat wave sweeps across India
April 29
12:55 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: With westerly winds coming from Pakistan, bringing all the heat and darting all the way till Odisha, resulted in a massive heat wave across India with 14 states from west, northwest and central India recording temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.9 degrees Celsius and at least three dozen places recorded maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed.

Heat wave to severe heat wave swept across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana and even West Bengal.

Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail till at least May 1 in northwest and central India and for next three days in east India.

Due to a fresh western disturbance, there is a possibility of light or moderate rainfall over northwest Himalayan region during May 2-4 while plains of northwest India are likely to receive isolated light rainfall during May 3-4.

Dust storm is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Friday, IMD warned.

Comments

comments

Tags
coronavirus casesDDMAdelhiDelhi NewsDelhi Omicron CasesDelhi Omicron NewsDelhi Omicron UpdatesDelhi Weather TodayDelhi Weather UpdatesHeatwave in DelhiHeatwave IndiaHeatwave RemediesIndia HeatwaveOmicron Cases
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 29th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

SHOWFEST – ARIJIT SINGH LIVE 2022

Show Fest Arijit Singh

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.