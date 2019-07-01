Something went wrong with the connection!

Heatwave: Summer vacation extended by one week in Delhi schools for students up to Class 8

July 01
10:52 2019
NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Sunday extended the summer vacation in the city schools for students up to Class 8 by a week in view of the hot weather conditions in the national capital. For the students up to Class 8, the schools will re-open on July 8, while for the students of higher classes, the schools will re-open on Monday.
“In view of the hot weather in Delhi, the summer vacation for students up to Class 8 is being extended till July 8. For the other classes, the schools will re-open as per the earlier schedule,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, clarified that the order would be applicable to both government and private schools.
The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has also extended the summer break in its schools and announced that the institutes will re-open on July 8.
East Delhi Mayor Anju Kamalkant said the children studying in corporation schools were very young and the risk of the adverse effects of heatwave on their health was high.

The prevailing weather conditions have been forecast to continue on Monday, but there may be some respite from Tuesday.
“Delhi could witness rainfall activity from July 2. This will keep the temperature below 40 degrees Celsius in the coming week,” Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, said. “The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 42 and 32 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday,” he added. PTI

