Young Indian American represents state at Democratic Convention NEW YORK: While governors, senators and other leaders represented their states at the Democratic Party Convention’s roll call to determine the party’s presidential nominee, a 20-year-old Indian American student stood...

Biden officially gets Democratic Party’s nomination to take on Trump NEW YORK: Former US Vice President Joe Biden has formally been nominated the Democratic Party’s candidate to take on President Donald Trump in the November election, winning the majority in...

Of Kamala Harris and the South Indian ‘idli’ CHENNAI: The gentle and safest food — South India’s idli — will now kindle global interest with US Senator and Democrats’ Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaking about the dish,...

Why is Aug 18 being marked as Netaji’s death anniversary, ask kin KOLKATA: Some family members of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and activists are not happy with many politicians, including senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, observing August 18 as the death...

Indian Foreign Secy travels to Dhaka, meets Bangladesh PM DHAKA: Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka. He conveyed Delhi’s message that the Government of India has special relations with Dhaka,...

Will the superfast ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine put citizens at risk? With over 175 Covid-19 vaccines currently in different stages of development, the entire human race is hoping that eventually one of them would work and enable us all to return...

BCCI willing to host a farewell match for Dhoni, says official NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is willing to host a farewell match for former India captain MS Dhoni, who recently announced his retirement from...

Heavy rain causes waterlogging at key stretches of Gurugram GURUGRAM: Following the heavy rain in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning, some of the key roads of Gurugram submerged. The waterlogging also caused disruption of traffic in the millennium city. Traffic at...

SC: Sushant was talented actor, impartial probe is need of the hour NEW DELHI: Ordering a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said he was a talented actor in the Mumbai film world and...

How important is cybersecurity in online gaming industry The online gaming industry is a significant concern due to scammers. When there is money involved, online sites become a target for scams and thieves. The sector can suffer significant...

With 55K new cases, India crosses 27L-mark NEW DELHI: India’s Coronavirus tally crossed the 27-lakh mark on Tuesday with 55,079 fresh cases in 24 hours, while the toll climbed to 51,797 with 876 more fatalities, said the...

Clashes erupt between pro-Pak and pro-Kashmiri groups outside Indian consulate in UK LONDON: A major scuffle took place between several pro-Pakistani and pro-Kashmiri groups protesting over the Kashmir issue outside the Consul General of India in Birmingham, the UK. The incident occurred...

US Death Valley records highest temperature since 1913 LOS ANGELES: Temperature in the Death Valley, located in Eastern California, reached 54.4 degrees Celsius, a record high in the country since 1913, according to the National Weather Service (NWS)....

Democratic National Convention begins WASHINGTON: The almost entirely virtual 2020 US Democratic National Convention (DNC) has begun, the four-day event during which the party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate California...

1,954 roads, 86 bridges completed in J&K, Ladakh under PMGSY NEW DELHI: Under the Central government’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), 1,954 roads covering 12,216 km and 86 bridges were completed in the Union Territories of Jammu and...

British Airways resumes Hyderabad-London flight HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Monday resumed its direct connection with the UK with the British Airways operating its flight to London. Re-starting this connection between Hyderabad and...

Now Oracle joins the race to acquire TikTok: Report SAN FRANSISCO: In an interesting turn of events, Cloud major Oracle has entered the race to acquire TikTok as US President Donald Trump issued an executive order to direct China-based...

Shilpa Shetty’s yoga tip to remove unwanted thoughts from mind MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty, a yoga enthusiast, is motivating people to remove unwanted thoughts from their minds. Sharing a video where she can be seen doing an asana, she tweeted: “One...

Prabhas teams up with ‘Tanhaji’ maker Om Raut for 3D biggie ‘Adipurush’ MUMBAI: Telugu superstar Prabhas is set to collaborate with director Om Raut of “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” fame, for a 3D film titled “Adipurush”, to be shot in Hindi and...