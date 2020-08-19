India Post News Paper

Heavy rain causes waterlogging at key stretches of Gurugram

Heavy rain causes waterlogging at key stretches of Gurugram
August 19
15:58 2020
GURUGRAM: Following the heavy rain in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning, some of the key roads of Gurugram submerged. The waterlogging also caused disruption of traffic in the millennium city. Traffic at main carriageway at Sector 15, 31 and Hero Honda Chowk was badly affected by the waterlogging. Besides, vehicles also crawl at connecting roads to these points.

Moreover, the rain also disrupted bus service as bus stands at Sector 14, DLF phase 1, Sector 27, Sector 32 near Medanta hospital remained under water. As the rain begun during the peak time, it forced office goers to take leave to avoid trapping in traffic. The residents of DLF phase 1, Sun City and sector 56 have faced water logging at their doors after water accumulated through slope of Aravalli Mountain.

