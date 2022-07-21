India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, brings respite from sweltering heat, disrupts traffic

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, brings respite from sweltering heat, disrupts traffic
July 21
13:56 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Heavy rains lashed the national capital on Wednesday afternoon, leaving low-lying areas water-logged thereby affecting traffic movement in parts of the city.

The traffic police issued an advisory, asking people to check the weather before heading out.
Generally cloudy sky, moderate rain or thundershowers are predicted in the city over the next three days, the daily bulletin by the India Meteorological Department informed.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert in the Capital city with a warning of moderate to heavy rainfall. The intensity of rainfall is set to increase from Wednesday onwards and the weather could also bring the maximum temperature down to around 32 degrees Celsius by Thursday.

IMD tweeted, “Thundershower with moderate to heavy intensity rain with very heavy intensity rain over isolated places and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram,…..”

“…….Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Palwal (Haryana) Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Bareilly, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Atrauli, Badayun, Kasganj, Ganjdundwara, Etah (U.P.) during next 2 hours,” tweeted IMD today.

With the fresh spell of rain, the air quality in the national capital is in the ‘satisfactory category’. System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), a government agency, today morning informed that the overall AQI is at 90 at 3:00 PM.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 31 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 40 degrees Celsius.

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport might get affected today due to bad weather in the national capital. Airlines such as Vistara and SpiceJet took to Twitter to inform the passengers about the same and requested them to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information.

“#TravelUpdate: Due to bad weather (Heavy Rainfall) expected in Delhi, Arrivals/Departures are likely to get impacted. Please visit http://airvistara.com or SMS UK&lt;Flight no.&gt; to 9289228888 to check the updated flight status. Thank You,” Vistara tweeted

Another airline company, SpiceJet tweeted, “#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://bit.ly/2tG9xBx.”

Yesterday, some parts of the national capital received light rainfall, bringing a little respite to residents from sultry weather. However, the maximum temperature settled at 37.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
delhiDelhi MonsoonDelhi Monsoon IdeasDelhi Monsoon ShowersDelhi TrafficDelhi Traffic UpdateHeavy RainfallHeavy Rains in Delhi
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July 22nd, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Thopu Thalas

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – Minor League Cricket 2022

Minor League Cricket 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver Casino 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.