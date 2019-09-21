Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Heavy rains lash Houston ahead of Modi visit

Heavy rains lash Houston ahead of Modi visit
September 21
10:44 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

HOUSTON (Texas): Heavy rains lashed Houston ahead of the ‘Howdy Modi’ mega diaspora event Sunday that will see Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi address a crowd of over 50,000 people, and also be attended by US President Donald Trump.

Roads were flooded across Houston, due to heavy rains caused due to a tropical depression. According to the weather office, it was the “wettest calendar day ever recorded in the month of September and the 5th wettest calendar day ever recorded. September 2019 is now the wettest September in city history”.

The Houston freeway was inundated with water as torrential rain wreaked havoc in southeastern Texas. Ignoring the rains, preparations were in full swing for the Indian-American community event “Howdy Modi” at the NRG stadium. Massive LED screens have been set up and chairs placed on the ground in preparation for Sunday’s event.

The Houston event will be attended by over 60 US lawmakers – Senators, Congressional leaders and others.

Houston is the center of America’s energy sector. Thanks to its shale oil fracking, the US is now the world’s largest oil producer, ahead of Russia and Saudi Arabia. Modi is likely to announce a big energy deal with the US during the Houston event. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can Modi's Houston event boost Trump's re-election chances?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Happy teachers day to all the teachers who somehow, somewhere not only invested their time into us but also taught… https://t.co/Ni7FTFD6O9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 5, 2019, 7:06 am

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.