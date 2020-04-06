Help the needy, among PM’s five requests to BJP workers

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked BJP workers to follow his five requests amid the fight against novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

Helping the needy by providing them food and other essential items was the first and major request of the Prime Minister which he made to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on the party’s 40th foundation day on Monday.

The Prime Minister suggested to the BJP workers to help the poor as well as coordinate with each and every small or big organisation and tell them to extend a helping hand in the fight. He stressed that this approach should be an unending process until India achieves victory in the fight against COVID-19.

Modi also suggested to the BJP workers to use masks while helping the needy to avoid infection from the deadly disease which so far has killed over 109 people and infected over 4,000 across the country.

The Prime Minister, however, clarified that it is not necessary that these masks should be similar to those being used by nurses or medical practitioners. He said that these masks can be made at home and these should be given by every worker to at least five-seven people.

He also stressed on the need to honour people like nurses, sanitation employees, police, bank employees and those involved in providing essential services. Modi said that it is very important to extend thanks to those who have been providing such services to the people amid the crisis.

The Prime Minister emphasised that each BJP worker download the Aarogya Setu App and ensure that at least 40 people download it and get beneficial advice related to the disease.

In his final request, Modi urged the BJP workers to donate to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to help strengthen the fight against the dreaded virus and request others to contribute to the fund.

Reiterating that people should follow the social distancing formula, Modi said, “I appeal to BJP workers to follow the set of guidelines from our party president J.P. Nadda, help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing. Let’s make India Covid-19-free.”

Recalling the contribution of those who toiled for decades to build the party, he said it is because of them that the BJP got the chance to serve the country.

The prime minister said that whenever the BJP has been given the opportunity to serve the nation, it has focused on good governance and empowering the poor. “In line with the party’s ethos, our karyakartas (workers) have worked hard to bring a positive difference in the lives of many and done great social service,” he said.

He also mentioned that India presented a different example before the world in the fight against coronavirus and gained praise from the World Health Organisation (WHO) for our timely efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

