Hempstead celebrates 73rd India Republic Day

Town of Hempstead Celebrates 73rd. Annual India Republic Day with Flag Raising Celebration at Town Hall. Hempstead Town Supervisor and Town Board recognize holiday to celebrate freedom in the world’s most populous democracy and honor the Indian American community’s Legacy in Hempstead Town.

Hempstead Town Supervisor DonClavin, along with members of the Hempstead Town Board and leaders of the Indian American Forum, India Association of Long Island, IIDPUSA and several Community Leaders and members joined together to celebratethe73rd Annual India Republic Day. The event was held on the front steps of Hempstead Town Hall last Wednesday, January 26, 2022, to highlight the transition of the highest populated democracy in the world to a republic. The National Flag of India was publicly raised to commemorate Indian American residents and culture.

“Indian American culture and tradition are vastly important in the Hempstead Town Community,” Clavin added, “America’s largest township is thankful and home to thriving community of Indian Americans contribute to shaping the dynamic identity of our home. It is vital and right that we communally recognize and celebrate the fundamental parts of our neighbor’s ‘history’.” Welcome remarks were given by Indu Jaiswal Chair IAF and Bobby Kumar Kalotee, Chairman Human Rights Commission, Nassau County, also present were Bina Sabapathy, President IALI, Deepak Bansal President IDPUSA, Jasbir Jay Singh, Zahid Syed, Human Rights Commissioner Nassau County, Jagdish Sewahni. Bina Kothari, President NY GOPIO, Roopam Maini, Vijay Goswamy Executive Members of IAF.

Due to the persistence of the COVID -19 pandemic the event was held completely outdoors. The Flag raising proceedings included a cultural music selection, singing of the United States National Anthem by Dr Bhavani Srinivasan, and Indian National Anthem by Jyoti Gupta, Blessings from the Priest Samiran Chakraborty from NY Kali Mandir, Patriotic Medley By BudhPrakash Singh Jasuja, Nanki Jasuja, Dr Jag Kalra, Koolbhushan Sharmaand Jyoti Gupta, and Keynote speaker Dr Azad Anand, Trustee IAF, explaining the history and significance of the Indian American Community to the town and country.

The importance of India Republic Day extends far beyond the Town of Hempstead, said Hempstead town Clerk Kate Murray, who began the tradition during her tenure as Supervisor. “Indian Culture has had a profound influence on American culture the course of many years and I am always glad to honor and Celebrate the Indian American neighbors in our Town. We encourage all residents to join us in celebrating our Indian American community” added Clavin and greeted, “Happy India Republic Day.”

