Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Henrico County Public Schools in Virginia declare holiday for Diwali

Henrico County Public Schools in Virginia declare holiday for Diwali
January 02
14:13 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MADHU PATEL

CHICAGO: The board of Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) in Virginia has given its seal of approval for its 2020-2021 calendar, approving a student holiday for Indian festival Diwali.
Applauding HCPS for this gesture, Hindus across the county have urged all public school districts and private-charter-independent schools in Virginia to follow this lead and declare India’s most popular festival, Diwali, as Holiday

Rajan Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism, said that if schools can declare other religious holidays, why not Diwali, “Holidays of all major religions should be honored,” he said.
This move by HCPS, Zed added, would create awareness about other religions and make Virginia students well-nurtured, well-balanced, and enlightened citizens of tomorrow.
Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherent. There are about three million Hindus in USA.
HCPS serves 50,182 students in 72 schools and centers.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can India-US relationship thwart China in the Indo-Pacific?

  • Yes (64%, 28 Votes)
  • No (36%, 16 Votes)

Total Voters: 44

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

NRIs in Silicon alley express supported for #CAA  - https://t.co/RxACNMHKng Get your news featured use… https://t.co/lRYplITblX
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 2, 2020, 9:17 am

Bay Area South Asian Film Festival delights indie ... - https://t.co/Ejbff8vBGb Get your news featured use… https://t.co/uQrjaIUMiM
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 2, 2020, 9:11 am

IAICC launches new chapters - https://t.co/EM1iwb9wgb Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 2, 2020, 8:57 am

Munish Raizada turns director with ... - https://t.co/sgaRQWGGiU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/5u44E6GvGv
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 2, 2020, 8:46 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.