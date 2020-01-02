Henrico County Public Schools in Virginia declare holiday for Diwali

MADHU PATEL

CHICAGO: The board of Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) in Virginia has given its seal of approval for its 2020-2021 calendar, approving a student holiday for Indian festival Diwali.

Applauding HCPS for this gesture, Hindus across the county have urged all public school districts and private-charter-independent schools in Virginia to follow this lead and declare India’s most popular festival, Diwali, as Holiday

Rajan Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism, said that if schools can declare other religious holidays, why not Diwali, “Holidays of all major religions should be honored,” he said.

This move by HCPS, Zed added, would create awareness about other religions and make Virginia students well-nurtured, well-balanced, and enlightened citizens of tomorrow.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherent. There are about three million Hindus in USA.

HCPS serves 50,182 students in 72 schools and centers.

