Here’s a list of Hollywood awards shows, events cancelled amid COVID-19 surge

WASHINGTON: Amid the worldwide surge of COVID-19 cases linked to the Omicron variant, award season galas, film festivals, Los Angeles premieres and Broadway shows are postponing or cancelling their in-person shows.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the AFI Awards, the BAFTA Tea Party and the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s awards gala were among the first in-person events cancelled as the industry grapples with yet another grim stretch of the ongoing pandemic.

The Hollywood Critics Association and Critics Choice Awards soon followed, each deciding to postpone their events (the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards ceremony until February 28), citing the rising number of positive cases linked to omicron.

The 12th annual Academy Governors Awards, which was set for January 15, has also been postponed, while Fox became the first network to cancel their planned New Year’s Eve show.

The Sundance Film Festival, an annual staple in Park City, Utah, has shifted to online only, with the variant surge expected to peak during the festival’s run from January 20 through January 30.

The Slamdance Film Festival has also decided to forgo the in-person portion of its hybrid event in Park City, which was scheduled to run January 20 to 23, and continue with the virtual portion of the program only, from January 27 to February 6. The new start date, a week later than planned, gives the festival time to shift to the online format.

The Grammy Awards, originally slated for January 31 in Los Angeles, have been postponed to a date still to be determined. And a handful of January Hollywood premieres — including for the latest movie in the ‘Scream’ franchise, Hulu’s upcoming ‘How I Met Your Father’ series and the ‘Peacemaker’ movie — have cancelled in-person red carpet events.

Live theatrical productions, including those in London’s West End, New York City’s Broadway district and throughout L.A., have been hit particularly hard with shows going dark.

Several Broadway productions cancelled performances during Christmas week, with ‘Jagged Little Pill’ and off-Broadway’s ‘Is There Still Sex in the City?’ closing their curtains for good. Eddie Redmayne’s ‘Cabaret’ revival in London took a temporary break, with performances having resumed in late December.

Below is a list of events that have been impacted by COVID-19:

ACE Eddie Awards

Scheduled date: March 5

Status: Switched to 50 per cent capacity in-person event

BroadwayCon

Scheduled to run: February 18-20, 2022

Status: Postponed to July 8-10, 2022

IDA Documentary Awards

Scheduled date: February 5

Status: Shifted from in-person to virtual event on March 4, voting period to determine winners extended as well

Grammy Awards Ceremony

Scheduled date: January 31

Status: Postponed, plans to be determined

Rotterdam Film Festival

Scheduled date: January 26

Status: Shifting from in-person to online

Sundance Film Festival

Scheduled dates: January 20-30

Status: Switched from in-person to online only

Slamdance Film Festival

Scheduled date: January 20

Status: In-person portion cancelled, online to begin January 27 and run to February 6

Governors Awards Ceremony

Scheduled date: January 15

Status: Postponed, plans to be determined

Cinema Eye Honors

Scheduled date: January 13

Status: Postponed, plans to be determined

Under the Radar Festival at New York City’s The Public Theater

Scheduled to run: January 12 through January 30

Status: Canceled (December 31)

Skeleton Crew

Scheduled to run: January 12 with no plans to close

Status: Postponed, plans to be determined

Hulu’s How I Met Your Father L.A. Premiere

Scheduled date: January 12

Status: Canceled

Paramount Pictures’ Scream L.A. Premiere

Scheduled: January 11

Status: Canceled

National Board of Review Gala in New York City

Scheduled date: January 11

Status: Postponed, plans to be determined

New York Film Critics Circle Awards Ceremony

Scheduled date: January 10

Status: Postponed, plans to be determined

Critics Choice Awards

Scheduled date: January 9

Status: Postponed, plans to be determined

BAFTA Tea Party

Scheduled date: January 8

Status: Canceled

HCA Film Awards Ceremony

Scheduled date: January 8

Status: Postponed for February 28

Peacemaker premiere in L.A.

Scheduled date: January 8

Status: Canceled

AFI Awards

Scheduled date: January 7

Status: Postponed, plans to be determined

Palm Springs International Film Festival and Awards Gala

Scheduled date: January 7 through January 17; January 6

Status: Canceled

Dune Home Entertainment Release Party in L.A.

Scheduled date: January 4

Status: Canceled

The Book of Boba Fett Special Screening at L.A.’s El Capitan Theatre

Scheduled date: January 4

Status: Canceled

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022

Scheduled date: December 31

Status: Canceled

Is There Still Sex in the City?

Scheduled to run: December 7, 2021, through February 6, 2022

Status: Closed early (December 22)

Mrs. Doubtfire

Scheduled to run: December 5, 2021, with no plans to close

Status: Postponed, plans to reopen March 15

A Christmas Carol at L.A.’s Ahmanson Theatre

Scheduled to run: December 1, 2021, through January 1, 2022

Status: Closed early (December 15)

Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes

Scheduled to run: November 2, 2021, through January 2, 2022

Status: Closed early (December 16)

Jagged Little Pill

Scheduled to run: October 21, 2021, with no plans to close

Status: Closed early (December 17)

Ain’t Too Proud

Scheduled to run: October 16, 2021, with no plans to close

Status: Closed early (January 16)

Thoughts of a Colored Man

Scheduled to run: October 13, 2021, through March 13, 2022

Status: Closed early (December 22)

Waitress

Scheduled to run: September 2, 2021, through January 9, 2022

Status: Closed early (December 20)

Additionally, the filming of Paramount plus drama ‘Star Trek: Picard’ has been paused since Monday after more than 50 crew members tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

