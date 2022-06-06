Here’s a list of Iconic dialogues from ‘Samrat Prithviraj’

MUMBAI: The historical action drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ directed by and produced by Yash Raj Films has hit the theatres on June 3, 2022. The film is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan who fought bravely against the invader Muhammad Ghori.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, and Manushi Chhillar. In the film, superstar Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of Prithviraj Chauhan, the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor.

Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chillar are playing the role of his beloved Sanyogita. The film marks her Bollywood debut.

Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari are also important characters. The film features numerous iconic dialogues which are beautifully delivered by Akshay Kumar and other characters, including Akshay as Prithviraj Chauhan.

Here are some famous historical action, war and love dialogues, from the epic movie.

1. “Jiske piche sau sir, sau samanth, watan aur vachan ke liye sir katane ko taiyar ho….woh Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan hota hai” – Prithviraj Chauhan (Akshay Kumar)

2. “Sabhi salaami ke liye taiyaar ho…..Hindustaan ka sher aa rha hai” – Prithviraj Chauhan (Akshay Kumar)

3. “Dharam ke liye jeeya hoon Dharam ke liye maroonga” – Prithviraj Chauhan (Akshay Kumar)

4. “Ek Rajkumari ne Ek Rajkumar ki veerta ki kahaniyaan sun sunkar sapne bundh liye the” – Sanyogita (Manushi Chhillar)

5. “Ishq ke yeh daag mein dil par nahi maathe par laga liya hain ab vidhatha bhi isse nahi mitha payega” – Sanyogita (Manushi Chhillar)

6. “Koi Prithvi ko chunauti de yeh pran hain mera….woh mere haathon marega” – Kaka Kanha (Sanjay Dutt)

7. “Valmiki hain toh Shri Ram hain aur Chand hain toh Prithviraj Chauhan hain” – Prithviraj Chauhan (Akshay Kumar)

8. “Ek din woh ghode par Rajkumar aayega aur usse le jayega” – Sanyogita (Manushi Chhillar)

9. “Naa ve sapne salamat rahenge naa ve aankhen jo Hindustan ki aur uthegi” – Prithviraj Chauhan (Akshay Kumar)

10. “Prithvi Chand Bhatt….log muje Chand Vardai bhi kehte hain” – Chand Vardai (Sonu Sood)

11. “Jo Rishta Ganga aur Pavitrata ka hain..jo rishta paani aur pyaas ka hain..jo rishta saans aur jeevan ka hain” – Sanyogita (Manushi Chhillar)

12. “Apni zindagi ke badle mein…mein Sultan ko Vatan ki mutthi bhar mithi bhi naa du” – Prithviraj Chauhan (Akshay Kumar)

13.”Mera naam ka teer aur mujhpar hi chala hain” – Prithviraj Chauhan (Akshay Kumar)

Meanwhile, on Friday, Akshay Kumar’s historical drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, earned mixed reviews from critics. According to Boxofficeindia, the film directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi had a good Day 2 with a nett collection of roughly Rs 12.50 crore. This brings the film’s total two-day earnings to roughly Rs 23 crore nett. (ANI)

