India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Here’s a list of Iconic dialogues from ‘Samrat Prithviraj’

Here’s a list of Iconic dialogues from ‘Samrat Prithviraj’
June 06
12:18 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: The historical action drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ directed by and produced by Yash Raj Films has hit the theatres on June 3, 2022. The film is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan who fought bravely against the invader Muhammad Ghori.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, and Manushi Chhillar. In the film, superstar Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of Prithviraj Chauhan, the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor.

Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chillar are playing the role of his beloved Sanyogita. The film marks her Bollywood debut.

Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari are also important characters. The film features numerous iconic dialogues which are beautifully delivered by Akshay Kumar and other characters, including Akshay as Prithviraj Chauhan.

Here are some famous historical action, war and love dialogues, from the epic movie.

1. “Jiske piche sau sir, sau samanth, watan aur vachan ke liye sir katane ko taiyar ho….woh Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan hota hai” – Prithviraj Chauhan (Akshay Kumar)

2. “Sabhi salaami ke liye taiyaar ho…..Hindustaan ka sher aa rha hai” – Prithviraj Chauhan (Akshay Kumar)

3. “Dharam ke liye jeeya hoon Dharam ke liye maroonga” – Prithviraj Chauhan (Akshay Kumar)

4. “Ek Rajkumari ne Ek Rajkumar ki veerta ki kahaniyaan sun sunkar sapne bundh liye the” – Sanyogita (Manushi Chhillar)

5. “Ishq ke yeh daag mein dil par nahi maathe par laga liya hain ab vidhatha bhi isse nahi mitha payega” – Sanyogita (Manushi Chhillar)

6. “Koi Prithvi ko chunauti de yeh pran hain mera….woh mere haathon marega” – Kaka Kanha (Sanjay Dutt)

7. “Valmiki hain toh Shri Ram hain aur Chand hain toh Prithviraj Chauhan hain” – Prithviraj Chauhan (Akshay Kumar)

8. “Ek din woh ghode par Rajkumar aayega aur usse le jayega” – Sanyogita (Manushi Chhillar)

9. “Naa ve sapne salamat rahenge naa ve aankhen jo Hindustan ki aur uthegi” – Prithviraj Chauhan (Akshay Kumar)

10. “Prithvi Chand Bhatt….log muje Chand Vardai bhi kehte hain” – Chand Vardai (Sonu Sood)

11. “Jo Rishta Ganga aur Pavitrata ka hain..jo rishta paani aur pyaas ka hain..jo rishta saans aur jeevan ka hain” – Sanyogita (Manushi Chhillar)

12. “Apni zindagi ke badle mein…mein Sultan ko Vatan ki mutthi bhar mithi bhi naa du” – Prithviraj Chauhan (Akshay Kumar)

13.”Mera naam ka teer aur mujhpar hi chala hain” – Prithviraj Chauhan (Akshay Kumar)

Meanwhile, on Friday, Akshay Kumar’s historical drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, earned mixed reviews from critics. According to Boxofficeindia, the film directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi had a good Day 2 with a nett collection of roughly Rs 12.50 crore. This brings the film’s total two-day earnings to roughly Rs 23 crore nett. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressAkshay KumarAkshay Kumar MoviesbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodmoviesPrithvirajPrithviraj ChauhanSamrat PrithivirajSOmnathTemple
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – June 03rd, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

Attack Part 1 on ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SMCVOTE

SMCVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

ADVERTISEMENT – 43RD ANNUAL RAMAYANA

43rd Annual Ramayana

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.