Here’s how Alia Bhatt dressed for Berlinale Day 2

Femina Miss India: The time to rewrite destiny! NEW DELHI: With a nearly six-decade legacy of transforming the lives of young talented women who have become icons in the glamour and fashion industry, it’s that time of the...

ASEAN FMs meet on Covid, inclusive economic recovery PHNOM PENH: The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meeting (AMM Retreat) kicked off here on Thursday in a hybrid format to discuss issues, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, inclusive economic recovery, and...

Skyrocketing flight prices forcing Indian students to stay put in Ukraine NEW DELHI: After the Ministry of External Affairs put out an advisory for the Indians in Ukraine to leave country, many students are unwilling to return due to skyrocketing flight...

2,000 Indian students scammed as 3 Canadian colleges shut after bankruptcy TORONTO: Over 2,000 Indian students, who face an uncertain future after three Montreal colleges closed last month by declaring bankruptcy, have demanded intervention by the Canadian government to give them...

Udaipur: City of lakes with marvelous architecture Udaipur, one of the most beautiful cities, is known as â€˜Jewel of Mewar.â€™ It is the administrative headquarters of Udaipur District in the state of Rajasthan, India. The city on...

India more than just a partner for open, secure Indo-Pacific: US State Dept officials WASHINGTON: Top US State Department officials on Thursday said that India is more than just a partner in the vision laid out by the Biden administration to restore American leadership...

Apple has three Macs in the works, new-look MacBook Air could arrive in March WASHINGTON: American tech giant Apple has three Macs in early development and a new-look MacBook Air could launch in March this year. As per GSM Arena, Apple has enlisted three...

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 may feature built-in S Pen SEOUL: After the highly anticipated debut of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, most leaks will now focus on the next big announcements in Samsung’s product lineup – the Galaxy Z...

Very hard on Shreyas Iyer on not making it to playing XI, says Rohit Sharma KOLKATA: India white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma has admitted that it was very hard on Shreyas Iyer on not making it to India’s playing XI in the first T20I against West...

Receiving debut T20I cap from Chahal was special: Ravi Bishnoi KOLKATA: India spinner Ravi Bishnoi has said that receiving the debut T20I cap from Yuzvendra Chahal was a “special feeling” for him. Ravi Bishnoi’s two-wicket haul was backed up by...

Here’s how Alia Bhatt dressed for Berlinale Day 2 NEW DELHI: Actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently in Berlin to attend the world premiere of her film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi‘, has shared her look of the day at the Berlinale...

Punjab CM Channi calls Bhagwant Mann ‘drunkard and illiterate person’ BATHINDA: The political sphere in poll-bound Punjab heated up as Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi called Aam Aadmi Party’s Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann a “drunkard and illiterate person”....

QUAD meets NATO advances While NATO countries advance to counter Russiaâ€™s aggressive posturing at Ukraineâ€™s borders, Foreign Ministers of Australia, India and Japan, and the Secretary of State, United States, met in Melbourne, Australia;...

India logs 30,757 fresh COVID infections, 541 deaths in past 24 hours NEW DELHI: India reported 30,757 new COVID-19 cases and 541 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. With this, the country’s...

Live Betting Strategies for Numerous Sports When placing live bets, there are a few things to consider, such as common rules and betting tips, as well as proper approach. Today, we will explain a few basic...

Lahore’s River Ravi the most polluted in the world NEW DELHI: Not just the air but also the river flowing through Lahore has been found to be the world’s most polluted, with active pharmaceutical ingredients posing a ‘threat to...

Gas prices in Los Angeles set 11 new records in 12 days LOS ANGELES: The average price of gas in Los Angeles reached $4.772 per gallon on Tuesday, setting a new record for the most populous county in California and the US...

Over 2.9 mn child Covid cases reported in US in a month WASHINGON: More than 2.9 million child Covid cases have been added in the US in the past 4 weeks, and over 12.3 million children in the country have been infected...

India among host of countries issuing advisory for Ukraine NEW DELHI: India is among several countries including the US, the UK, Germany and Singapore, who issued a Travel advisory for their nationals in Ukraine, amid tensions over the Russian...