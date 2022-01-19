India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Here’s how India’s Navdeep Kaur stole the show with her ‘Kundalini Chakra’ outfit at Mrs World 2022

Here’s how India’s Navdeep Kaur stole the show with her ‘Kundalini Chakra’ outfit at Mrs World 2022
January 19
10:02 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Indian women have definitely been making a mark at the international beauty pageants. The recent one to bring home the glory is Navdeep Kaur.

Navdeep, who hails from Odisha, recently won the Costume Round of Mrs World 2022 held in Nevada, Las Vegas.
Making the announcement, the official handle of Mrs India wrote on Instagram, “Heart overflowing with gratitude!! India we made it, We are glad and honoured to announce that our queen Mrs. India World 2021 has won the National Costume by @eggiejasmin_artist on Mrs. World 2022.”

Dressed up as Kundalini Chakra, Navdeep beautifully depicted India’s cultural aspect with her costume on the global platform.

The golden attire comprised a huge serpent head and snake-like details throughout, along with a serpent cane. It’s been learnt that Kundalini Chakra symbolises the movement of energy in the chakras of the body from the base to the spine up through the crown.

Kudos to artist Eggie Jasmin for conceptualising Navdeep’s look. Jasmin sprinkled the unique costume with over 50,000 diamond rhinestones.

Brocade, tulle and Korean sequin fabric were used to craft the costume, while pearls and crystals were added as a final touch for a regal look. After seeing Navdeep’s outfit, everyone’s heart swelled with pride. “Beautiful. What a concept,” a social media user commented. “Couldn’t be more proud. In awe of the outfit,” another one wrote.

For the unversed, Navdeep worked as an assistant manager at a private bank before entering the world of beauty and fashion. She won the title of Mrs. India World in October 2020. She is also a doting mother to a 5-year-old child. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
international beauty pageantsKundalini Chakra outfitlifestyleMrs World 2022Mrs World 2022 Best CostumeMrs World 2022 Navdeep KaurMrs World 2022 Top 5Mrs World 2022 UpdatesMrs World 2022 WinnerMrs. India WorldNavdeep KaurNavdeep Kaur India
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 14th, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.