India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Here’s how Katrina Kaif wished Salman Khan on his birthday

Here’s how Katrina Kaif wished Salman Khan on his birthday
December 27
16:24 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: As Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan turned a year older on Monday, actor Katrina Kaif penned a sweet message on social media for his special day.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Katrina posted a monochrome picture of Salman.
Further, she penned, “@beingsalmankhan the Happiest birthday to u. May all the love and brilliance u have be with you forever,” along with adding a heart emoticon.

Katrina and Salman will next be seen sharing screen space in ‘Tiger 3’, for which they will resume shooting in the coming few days. The duo has worked together in several films including ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’, ‘Partner’, ‘Hello’, ‘Yuvraaj’, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

Apart from work, Salman and Katrina share a close bond. They were also rumoured to be dating in the past.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Katrina recently tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodKatrina KaifKatrina Kaif WeddingKatrina Wedding PicturesmoviesSalman Kan BirthdaySalman KhanSunny KaushalVickat Wedding PicsVickKatVicky KaushalVicky Kaushal Wedding
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 24th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

Find the bestÂ online casinos at 7Jackpots and play Indias most popular casinos games for real money!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.