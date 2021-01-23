India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Here’s how Sonam Kapoor is prepping for ‘Blind’

Here’s how Sonam Kapoor is prepping for ‘Blind’
January 23
11:07 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in ‘The Zoya Factor’, is gearing up for her upcoming outing ‘Blind’. The actor, who stays active on social media, shared how she is prepping for her new film.

Keeping her nose to the grindstone, Sonam shared pictures of herself in which she can be seen reading the script of her upcoming project with the director of the film Shome Makhija.
The ‘Neerja’ actor took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a series of pictures along with the director of her film. In the caption, she wrote, “Working working working. Some days you nail it and somedays you have to work towards getting it right. This was one of those days. @shomemak and I working towards it.. #Blind #GiaSingh”

Shome commented on the actor’s post writing, “@sonamkapoor we do what we gotta do to create the magic no!”

The shoot for the film kickstarted on December 28 in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. ‘Blind’ is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean crime-thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon. The movie is being bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. It is slated to release in 2021. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    In saga of immigration, Indians ... - https://t.co/YbNbg9POTQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NRI
    h J R

    - January 23, 2021, 6:21 am

    India has world's largest #Diaspora: UN - https://t.co/LknW6zxtqF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - January 23, 2021, 6:17 am

    Former US general Austin will be first ... - https://t.co/n6ZWyHtrcK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden
    h J R

    - January 23, 2021, 6:14 am

    Here's when Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bachchan Pandey' will release - https://t.co/iYoUCI2Txs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #AkshayKumar #BachchanPandey #BachchanPandeyReleaseDate #Bollywood #Celebrities #Entertainment #Hollywood #Movies
    h J R

    - January 23, 2021, 6:09 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.